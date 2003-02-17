The United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) published a vulnerability note yesterday about a new zero-day vulnerability affecting Microsoft Windows 8, 10 and Server editions. It reads:

Microsoft Windows contains a memory corruption bug in the handling of SMB traffic, which may allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to cause a denial of service or potentially execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.

Attackers may cause a denial of service attack against affected versions of Windows by causing Windows devices to connect to a malicious SMB share. US-CERT notes that the possibility exists that the vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code with Windows kernel privileges.

Attacked systems may throw a blue-screen on successful attacks.

[...] US-CERT confirmed the vulnerability on fully-patched Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 client systems. Bleeping Computer notes that security researcher PythonResponder claimed that it affects Windows Server 2012 and 2016 as well. While there is no official confirmation of that yet, it seems likely that the Server products are also affected by the vulnerability.

[...] Microsoft has not released a security advisory yet, but it is probably only a matter of time before the company publishes a security advisory to inform customers about the vulnerability and mitigation options. US-CERT recommends to block outbound SMB connections on TCP port 139 and 445, and UDP ports 137 and 138 from the local network to the WAN. to protect Windows devices.