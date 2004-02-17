Stories
UK Completes Antarctic Halley Base Relocation

posted by charon on Saturday February 04, @11:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the get-the-flamethrowers-ready dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has completed the move of its Halley research station. The base is sited on the floating - and moving - Brunt Ice Shelf, and had to be relocated or face being dumped in the ocean. Tractors were used to tow the eight modules that make up the futuristic-looking Halley 23km further "inland".

Last month, BAS announced it would "mothball" the station for the duration of the coming Antarctic winter. The decision was made after a new crack opened in the ice shelf. This fissure is a long way (17km) from Halley's new position but it has prompted some concern about the stability of the whole area.

