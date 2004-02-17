Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Can Combining Plants & Robots Into 'Bio-Hybrids' Help Grow Architecture & Food?

posted by takyon on Saturday February 04, @08:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the eating-our-bots dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

It's Futurism Friday at Treehugger:

If you have heard of rooftop farms, container farms, and automated indoor farms, then you might be familiar with how some forward-thinkers are combining automation and robotics with next-generation food production techniques to help feed the world in the twenty-first century.

Now, a multidisciplinary group of biologists, mechanical engineers, computer scientists and architects from Poland, Denmark, Germany, and Austria are exploring how some of these same ideas might translate into our built environment -- one that may someday be created out of an alliance between robots and plants. Flora Robotica is a project that aims to create plant-robot "biohybrids" and scaling it up to establish a "society of bio-hybrids that function in a self-organizing, distributed cognitive system capable of growth and development through interaction with humans, resulting in the creation of architectural structures."

They ought to consider carefully that robotic farmers are what got the Quarians into trouble.

Original Submission


«  FCC to Make Proposals Public, Rescinds Net Neutrality Claims
Can Combining Plants & Robots Into 'Bio-Hybrids' Help Grow Architecture & Food? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • plant-robot "biohybrids" (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 04, @08:38PM (#462925)

    ...plant-robot "biohybrids" and scaling it up to establish a "society of bio-hybrids that function in a self-organizing, distributed cognitive system capable of growth and development ...

    I, for one, welcome our new plant-robot biohybrid overlords.