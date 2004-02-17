from the yummy-aspirin dept.
The regular consumption of salicylic acid, or its consumption in higher doses, could unexpectedly promote and prolong bacterial colonization, as shown by a joint study conducted by Monika Ehling-Schulz's group from the Institute of Microbiology, Vetmeduni Vienna, together with the research group of Fernanda Buzzola from the University of Buenos Aires. The research stays were in part funded by the Mobility Programme for Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Austria and Argentina.
Iron is an important trace element for the human body and plays an essential role in blood formation. The metabolism of many bacteria, including S. aureus, also depends on the availability of iron molecules. Salicylic acid forms complexes with iron ions in the blood and so deprives not only us but also the staphylococcal bacteria of this element. S. aureus modifies its metabolism if it obtains no or only insufficient iron. The microorganism reacts to the changed -- from its perspective, negative -- conditions through the intensified formation of a biofilm, a sort of layer of slime formed by the aggregation of individual bacteria, as Tom Grunert of the Institute for Microbiology at Vetmeduni Vienna explains. The accelerated biofilm production allows the bacteria to survive for an even longer period under unfavourable living conditions.
This increased biofilm formation is promoted by the regular or increased consumption of salicylic acid. As pain relief medication, this compound is usually not taken regularly. However, it also is a component of anti-acne preparations and certain exfoliate products, which are often used for a longer period of time. Since salicylic acid is found in fruits and vegetables, people who follow a mostly vegetarian diet might also affected. "These people consume a small dose of the substance virtually every day," says Grunert. The use of certain medications further increases the iron limitation. Taken orally, salicylic acid enters the blood circulation and forms there complexes with the iron ions.
-- submitted from IRC
Salicylic acid? (Score:0)
You mean, the infusion of the bark of the Salix? Aspirin?
Reply to This
good thing or bad (Score:0)
Grow, my children! Spread! Kill!
Reply to This
I'm coming Ethyl, I'm coming! (Score:3, Funny)
So I can have a higher risk of heart attack, or a higher risk of bacteria colonies. I'ma gonna keep eating a baby aspirin a day and let my alcohol fueled metabolism deal with rogue bacteria.
/ anybody get the Sanford and Sons reference?
// Anybody?
/// sigh. I'm too old for this crap. Where's my baby aspirin?
Reply to This
Can someone smart please explain this story? (Score:0)
I read TFS a few times but I still don't understand it. I've been living with constant pain since a near fatal car accident when I was 18 and had been on prescribed medicines until my late thirties. Unfortunately my health care premiums more than doubled 5-6 years ago and I had no option other than to go without. Since then, I've been taking a LOT of both aspirin and tylenol every day. I don't really track usage but I think a solid guess would be 10-14 aspirin *and* 5-7 tylenol spread over the day, every day. I try to take less of the tylenol because I was told it was bad for my liver and not to go over 4g per day if possible. I'm also a 'mostly vegetarian' but I'm not sure how that plays into this (just saw it in TFS and it seemed bad).
I'm cold all the time even with the thermostat at 72, my ears constantly ring, and I still feel like shit most days (seems to be getting worse). Am I slowly killing myself?
Reply to This