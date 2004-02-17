from the smog-is-smug dept.
Decades ago Mexico City's air pollution was so poor, birds would fall out of the sky -- dead. Locals said living there was like smoking two packs of cigarettes a day, according to one report. In response, Mexico City took several steps to try to improve air quality including restricting driving one or two days during the weekdays. The program has had negligible results.
In 2008, the city added driving restrictions on Saturdays in hopes of moving the needle but according to new research by Lucas W. Davis, an associate professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, extending the program one more day also isn't working.
[...] To determine the impact of Saturday restrictions, Davis analyzed hourly air pollution data from 29 monitoring stations around Mexico City from 2005 to 2012. He studied emission levels for carbon monoxide; nitric oxide; nitrogen dioxide; nitrogen oxide; ozone; large particulates; small particulates; and sulfur dioxide. None of these pollutants decreased as a result of Saturday driving restrictions.
[...] "People have found other ways to get around the driving restrictions," says Davis. "Some purchase multiple cars, others take taxis or Uber."
[...] "Test every car, test every year. If you have a car that's polluting the air, you can't drive it. Period," says Davis.
Stop driving old cars? (Score:4, Insightful)
Buy a second car? If your car pollutes, you can't drive it?
This IS Mexico being written about? Mexico has a lot of great attractions, but, Mexico has also had the shitty end of the stick in many ways. Starting with a capitalistic next door neighboer, and ending with successive corrupt governments, with the drug cartels stuck somewhere in the mix, Mexicans are generally screwed.
For as long as there have been cars, Mexicans have had to "make do" with whatever they have to work with. New cars, and even car parts, are priced out of the average family's reach. So, they "make do" with ancient vehicles, and whatever bits and pieces will make the car run a while longer.
Mexico isn't nearly as bad as some third world countries, but they aren't exactly first world, either.
Good luck with convincing Mexicans to scrap vehicles that can still be made to run.
frequency of testing (Score:2, Informative)
Test every car, test every year.
Why such a high testing frequency? My state, Colorado does every other year. That seems to work just fine and it halves the cost of testing.
Giant fans (Score:0)
Around the time of the soccer world cup in Mexico in 1986, there was talk of setting up giant fans to blow the pollution away. What ever became of that?
