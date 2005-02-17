from the but-will-the-next-one-have-phasers? dept.
The aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise (CVN 65) , was decommissioned during a ceremony held in the ship's hangar bay, Feb. 3. The ceremony not only marked the end the ship's nearly 55-year career, it also served as the very first decommissioning of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Capt. Todd Beltz, commanding officer of the Enterprise, addressed the ship's company, former commanding officers and distinguished visitors and spoke of where the true spirit of "The Big E" comes from. "For all that Enterprise represents to this nation, it's the people that bring this ship to life," said Beltz. "So as I stand in this ship that we all care so much about, I feel it's appropriate to underscore the contributions of the thousands of Sailors and individuals that kept this ship alive and made its reputation. We are 'The Big E.'"
Enterprise was the eighth naval vessel to carry the name. It was built by the Newport News Shipbuilding Co. and was christened Sep. 24, 1960, by Mrs. Bertha Irene Franke, wife of former Secretary of the Navy William B. Franke. The ship was put to sea in 1961 and safely steamed more than 1 million nautical miles on nuclear power over its entire career of more than 50 years.
CVN-80, a Gerald R Ford class aircraft carrier, is scheduled to begin construction in 2018, be delivered by 2025, and be in operation by 2027. She is tentatively slated to be named the USS Enterprise and will replace the USS Nimitz, currently the oldest US aircraft carrier still in service.
First nuclear ship to be scrapped, I think. (Score:2)
I thought it might be of interest that a nuclear propelled (and armed) ship is to be scrapped. There may a few interesting discoveries made as they tear this ship apart. Will they find any unexpected hot spots? Are there any radioactive ghosts? Depending on who you listened to, the Forrestal had it's ghosts, but those were just normal non-radioactive ghosts.
But, seriously, do we have all the bases covered for decommissioning a nuclear ship?
