Tails 3.0 will require a 64-bit x86-64 compatible processor. As opposed to older versions of Tails, it will not work on 32-bit processors.

We have waited for years until we felt it was the right time to do this switch. Still, this was a hard decision for us to make.

[...] Our current goal is to release Tails 3.0, and stop supporting computers with a 32-bit processor, on June 13, 2017.