The privacy-centric TAILS Linux distro (The Amnesic Incognito Live System) announces:
Tails 3.0 will require a 64-bit x86-64 compatible processor. As opposed to older versions of Tails, it will not work on 32-bit processors.
We have waited for years until we felt it was the right time to do this switch. Still, this was a hard decision for us to make.
[...] Our current goal is to release Tails 3.0, and stop supporting computers with a 32-bit processor, on June 13, 2017.
Announced February 1: Tails 2.10 is out.
The site's news page (which could REALLY use #FragmentIdentifiers MUCH more effectively) says:
Tails 2.11 is scheduled for March 3rd.
deride this change (Score:3, Insightful)
Let me guess, the newer x86-64 chips are also the ones that introduce TPM/IME/etc. So by not updating for 32-bit users and forcing the use of owned hardware, everybody loses.
