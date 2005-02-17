Stories
TAILS 3.0 Will Require a 64-Bit Processor

posted by janrinok on Sunday February 05, @07:31PM
from the diminished-user-base-on-old-boxes dept.
OS

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

The privacy-centric TAILS Linux distro (The Amnesic Incognito Live System) announces:

Tails 3.0 will require a 64-bit x86-64 compatible processor. As opposed to older versions of Tails, it will not work on 32-bit processors.

We have waited for years until we felt it was the right time to do this switch. Still, this was a hard decision for us to make.

[...] Our current goal is to release Tails 3.0, and stop supporting computers with a 32-bit processor, on June 13, 2017.

Announced February 1: Tails 2.10 is out.

The site's news page (which could REALLY use #FragmentIdentifiers MUCH more effectively) says:

Tails 2.11 is scheduled for March 3rd.

