In a case that should have the Founders of the USA spinning in their graves, The Intercept has got hold of documents relating to Peter Thiel's NZ citizenship. These documents reveal that Thiel would not normally qualify for citizenship, which requires the holder to actually reside in New Zealand. NZ law provides for citizenship under "exceptional circumstances and public interest" for people who don't plan to live in NZ.
Thiel's extreme wealth was the exceptional circumstance that allowed for citizenship and which in turn allowed Thiel to avoid certain administrative protocols that a non-citizen would have had to follow relating to the purchase of his large estate in NZ.
As part of taking up citizenship, Thiel had to pledge an oath of loyalty to HM Queen Elizabeth II (in her role as Queen of New Zealand), which certainly raises questions about either his sincerity or his fitness to be an advisor to the President.
"exceptional circumstances and public interest"... (Score:0)
...spelled "exceptional circum$tance$ and public intere$t" in New Zealand?
Is this the daily Hate Trump thread? (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm not seeing the point here. Thiel is not on the payroll of the government, he is one of many who Trump does listen to for advice. You don't even have to be a U.S. Citizen to have a voice here, you only need good ideas. Mark Steyn is still just a dirty 'furriner Canadian and has the ear of pretty much the entire Conservative movement. Or perhaps Nigel Farrage shoudln't have a voice either, damned 'furriner Brit he is and all.
So as my Subject line asks, is this thread merely thrown up as the Daily Hate thread? If so lets get the party started!
Here we go again (Score:1, Interesting)
No. It does not. It just provides an opportunity for the hysterical left to manufacture an "issue" around the Trump administration. I wish Soylent would stop playing the OMG Hillary Didn't Win! game.
