Replicant 6.0 is moving forward and quite some work has been done over the last months.

- Galaxy S2

Only the Galaxy S3 was supported for a very long time. Recently, support for the Galaxy S2 was added. This was made possible because two community members, Grim Kriegor and dllud, sent me a device. The initial work on the device by another community member, Jookia, also gave me a head start for the port.

- GTA04

[...] I assisted Lukas Märdian from Goldelico with porting Replicant 6.0 to the GTA04 and at the end of the [8th Open Hardware and Software Workshop], we were able to boot Replicant 6.0 and had basic functionality working. Lukas continues to work on the port and I'm planning to integrate his changes and get Replicant 6.0 ready for the GTA04.

- Support for external WiFi dongles with the AR9271 chipset [...]

- Graphics rendering [...]

- Toolchain [...]

- Security/privacy enhancements [...]

- Current work and future plans

Porting Replicant 6.0 to more devices is a priority right now. [...]

Replicant is based on CyanogenMod 13.0. As the CyanogenMod project was discontinued, future Replicant 6.0 versions will be based on its successor, LineageOS 13.0.