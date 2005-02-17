Stories
China on Track to 100% Electric Bus Fleet in 5-10 Years

posted by cmn32480 on Monday February 06, @01:43AM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

In the end of 2015, China had 170.000 of the 173.000 ebuses circulating in the World. That's right, 98% of them were in zooming in The Big Red Giant, which i think says it all about the role of that country on the change happening towards eMobility.

[...] Just focusing on all-electric Buses, sales grew to 115.700 units in 2016, which represents some 20% market share, with Yutong still in the lead, followed by BYD and Nanjing.with the first growing 36% YoY and the second more than 50%.

With this kind of growth and market share, it is expected that China goes all-electric in this category in less than 10 years, maybe five, so it is no wonder that large cities like Shenzen are already envisioning an all-electric 15.000 fleet of Buses...In 2017.

https://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2017/01/china-buses-2016.html

Original Submission


