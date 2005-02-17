Stories
FCC Working on 4K TV Broadcasting Over the Air

posted by charon on Monday February 06, @01:08PM
from the mine-eyes-have-seen-the-glory dept.
Hardware

mcgrew writes:

A couple of weeks ago in news of someone coming out with 8K resolution televisions, I left a comment to the effect that I have a 4K TV, but there's no 4K content, so an 8K TV was a bit silly. Someone said they thought Netflix had a couple of 4K offerings.

I recently ran across news that I'll have 4K content in the nebulous future. The FCC [US Federal Communications Commission] is taking its first steps toward over the air 4K broadcasts. but it appears that it may be a while before I see it.

There's more about it here at CNet. But all three articles raise questions that aren't answered, primarily, what about bandwidth? It seems to me that without extremely tight lossy compression, it would take four times the bandwidth of 1080p. Will quality be much better than 1080p after they compress the signal?

How will they get around that? Will I lose some side channels? What do you folks have to say?

  • What about the quality of the ENCODING (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 06, @01:15PM (#463395)

    My experience is that so-called HD video is often uglier than the old, "low-resolution" NTSC standard: During fast moving, or complex scenes (falling graffiti, rain droplets on water, a flock of flying birds, etc.), you get nothing but a blocky, blotchy mess of blurry colors. Blech!