from the we-need-a-full-copy-of-production-for-testing dept.
A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that America's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015.
The report claimed that the 'pause' or 'slowdown' in global warming in the period since 1998 – revealed by UN scientists in 2013 – never existed, and that world temperatures had been rising faster than scientists expected. Launched by NOAA with a public relations fanfare, it was splashed across the world's media, and cited repeatedly by politicians and policy makers.
But the whistleblower, Dr John Bates, a top NOAA scientist with an impeccable reputation, has shown The Mail on Sunday irrefutable evidence that the paper was based on misleading, 'unverified' data.
It was never subjected to NOAA's rigorous internal evaluation process – which Dr Bates devised.
His vehement objections to the publication of the faulty data were overridden by his NOAA superiors in what he describes as a 'blatant attempt to intensify the impact' of what became known as the Pausebuster paper.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4192182/World-leaders-duped-manipulated-global-warming-data.html
More details can be found in his own words here:
They promised to begin an archive request for the K15 datasets that were not archived; however I have not been able to confirm they have been archived. I later learned that the computer used to process the software had suffered a complete failure, leading to a tongue-in-cheek joke by some who had worked on it that the failure was deliberate to ensure the result could never be replicated.
https://judithcurry.com/2017/02/04/climate-scientists-versus-climate-data/
The REAL problem (Score:1, Interesting)
This only matters, because paper-pushing, power-grabbing government bureaucrats are playing with other people's money and lives through policy based on these "reports"; there are 2 sides to this debate:
One side, where people risk their entire careers and personal socio-economic standing just for speaking up.
Another side, where the people are arguing to receive ever more violently imposed authority over society's resources.
History shows again and again which side is the one to be doubted and, indeed, feared...
Reply to This
Jonathan Pie's recent videos seems relevant (Score:1)
About another subject (violent protests). Just substitute Trump references for Climate change deniers:
Protest Pie. [youtube.com]
Reply to This
The Daily Mail? (Score:3, Touché)
What kind of whistleblower decides to break their big story to a tabloid like the daily mail?
Was the Enquirer too busy?
Reply to This
Anybody have any real links yet? (Score:0)
I'm searching around a bit to see if I can understand what this story is really about, but all my search links that come up with when googling "NOAA John Bates" are a bunch of web sites that all seem to have at least one of these words in their name: conservative, liberty, christian, etc. Has any real news outlets provided a story yet, or is it all the same rehash of a rehash of a rehash off of some climate denier web site (like those "bombshell" Australian university emails that was all BS)?
Reply to This
haha, it's all fake (Score:2, Interesting)
Fake news to the right. Fake news to the left. It's all fake. Ready to collapse. Not long now.
Reply to This
Daily Mail is sensationalist tabloid trash (Score:3, Informative)
The Mail reports that a report that the "pause" in Global Warming is false, is itself false. Well, the Daily Mail lies. So that's not (not (not (not Global Warming))) = Global Warming is true.
Also got to love the use of one hoked up, wrong counterexample as "proof" that the thousands of studies, research papers, analyses, and collections of data are all somehow flawed and wrong and have at the least exaggerated Global Warming, If anything, they've been too conservative in their projections.
I'd love to get in a betting pool with these guys on the first summer that the North Pole melts. They can all pick not in the next 100 years, and I can pick the opposite and I or my heirs can take all the money when the Arctic melts sometime in the next 20 to 50 years, if not sooner.
Reply to This
It's the Daily Fail (Score:0)
So now I doubt the existence of the UN and the world.
Reply to This
A rebuttal, as it were... (Score:1, Interesting)
More Fake News in the Mail on Sunday [lse.ac.uk]
An attack by the ‘The Mail on Sunday’ on the accuracy and integrity of a recent paper on global warming is based on inaccurate and misleading claims, including a fake graph.
The article by David Rose appears in the 5 February issue of the newspaper under the headline ‘Exposed: How world leaders were duped over global warming’. The article was first published on the newspaper’s website on 4 February.
Reply to This