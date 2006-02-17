from the its-always-sunny-in-Tianjin dept.
Between 2008 and 2013, China's fledgling solar-electric panel industry dropped world prices by 80 percent, a stunning achievement in a fiercely competitive high-tech market. China had leapfrogged from nursing a tiny, rural-oriented solar program in the 1990s to become the globe's leader in what may soon be the world's largest renewable energy source.
[...] China's new dominance of nearly all aspects of solar use and manufacturing—markets that are predicted to expand by 13 percent a year, according to the report—came through a "unique, complex and interdependent set of circumstances" that is not likely to be repeated.
[...] According to some veterans in the U.S. solar industry, China bought solar companies and invited others to move to China, where they found cheap, skilled labor. Instead of paying taxes, they received tax credits.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-china-is-dominating-the-solar-industry/
Wikipedia has more stats/charts
their gov enables it (Score:1, Insightful)
Because they have no real standards of labor or environment. They are also willing to sell bellow market values to put other companies out of business.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_UdqZdFr-w [youtube.com]
It is called "planning" (Score:3, Insightful)
Sure there were market forces that lined up to make their dominance easier, but if the US wasn't filled with corrupt greedy bastards we would have had a stronger solar industry that China couldn't so easily disrupt. As it stands, they could see the trend rising for renewable and more environmentally friendly energy. They invested heavily and it will likely pay off, soon the US will be buying a shit ton of panels from China because it will be cheaper than oil.
Fossil fuel dinosaurs, dying off because they can't adapt. Too bad for me and my fellow citizens, it would have been better if our country invested its resources wisely instead of wasting it on bombs and destruction so that tax payers could line the pockets of death merchants. Also, I don't like that those death merchants and oil barons played into the hands of fundamentalist islam making it easier for them to recruit... but hey, that was beneficial in the short term for the US by destabilizing the region to help the war and oil merchants.
~Tilting at windmills~
Clean energy not the future in the US (Score:2)
China hasn't gotten the memo. It seems that "clean" coal an fossil fuel's are the big thing again. Like in the 1950's.
Building pipelines are going to bring back the jobs. (But not 21st century jobs, however.)
We're going to exclude people from entering the country who help us with 21st century jobs.
And automobile manufacturing. Yes, it must be done. And must be done somewhere. But those jobs are no longer the economic engines of growth like they were in the 1950's. Today the economic engines are the companies signing a petition against the ban.
We can't build and throw away cars forever with impunity. Just like we can't burn coal and fossil fuels forever with no consequences.
Don't make America great again like the 1950's. The era of the great orange pumpkin's youth. America should be realizing that it lives in the 21st century. Clean cars, clean energy etc aren't an overnight changeover. But they are inevitable. The old way WILL come to an end, even if we do nothing but pursue that path.
How much do you think the US is going to invest in real clean energy? Even as it becomes more affordable.
