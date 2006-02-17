17/02/06/1647224 story
from the is-there-an-all-fake-news-sites-are-liars-paradox dept.
Over the last few months, we've talked about the weird obsession some people upset by the results of the election have had with the concept of "fake news." We warned that focusing on "fake news" as a problem was not just silly and pointless, but that it would quickly morph into calls for censorship. And, even worse, that censorship power would be in the hands of whoever got to define what "fake news" was.
Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170201/23481336610/bad-idea-worst-idea-having-ftc-regulate-fake-news.shtml
Problem (Score:3, Interesting)
Whether or not it is a problem is completely independent from whether or not it is within the scope of what the government can regulate.
In this case it IS a problem. But, it IS NOT something the government can regulate.
In the news today (Score:2)
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-negative-polls-fake-news-twitter-cnn-abc-nbc-a7564951.html [independent.co.uk]
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-06/cnn-latest-immigration-ban-poll-includes-aggressive-oversample-trump-blasts-fake-new [zerohedge.com]
Pravda (Score:2)
Didn't our (newly minted) best friends in Russia once have a state-run newspaper called Pravda, Russian for "truth"?
Perhaps we can learn something from their wise example.
To become a totalitarian dictator: 1. Make lots of stuff illegal. 2. Record everyone. 3. Punish only those who resist.
They'll move to another country (Score:2)
some fake news is just clickbait. I expect the FTC would clamp down on that, for bad or for good.
But if one is publishing fake news with the aim of changing the outcome of an election, it would be easy enough to publish it from another country. Just get a .ru domain name then give your publication a russian-sounding name.
BTW Pravda means "Truth".
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Stages of grief (Score:0, Flamebait)
The establishment lefties are going thru the usual psychological stages of grief about their obsolete belief system getting rejected by a majority of the population.
Stages of grief don't necessarily result in the most rational outbursts. So it would be pretty dumb for the losers to propose policy for at least a year or two until their emotions settle and some rational thought can appear.
I'm saying this mostly as a devils advocate. Personally I think they should thrash around insanely lashing out randomly looking like babies having a temper tantrum because "my side" will come out far ahead.
Due to various purges there seems to be no adult leadership of the D party at this time which is why the calmest most rational advice most likely to bring them to victory in the future is coming from a devils advocate who's firmly on the other side. The lack of adult leadership means they're doomed anyway, and my being white and their being anti-white and into identity politics means I could serve up a winning platform for the D party on a platter and they'd refuse it because I'm a Fing white male and they hate my kind.
I don't think Trump is far enough right wing, and/or he's holding back until the temper tantrum's settle a bit. I mean, he's not even giving free helicopter rides to leftist intellectuals yet, he doesn't have camps set up, none of that. Lefties call him Hitler, which is a little encouraging, but he has a hell of a long way to go to get where he needs to be. Maybe the next guy? Watching Berkeley CA liberal types call him Hitler is like having them call Chicago "New York City". Sure you got yer hearts in the right place but I know Chicago, and you got to move a hell of a long way rightward on the map to reach New York City. I'm sure in crazy california anything east of the burbs in LA is like literally NYC but I assure you Trumps got a hell of a long way rightward to go to get where he needs to be.
Good grief, the stupid burns! (Score:4, Insightful)
No. Just no. Read the article, you can see the subtext almost plainer than the actual words. It is a scream at their Prog allies, "You IDIOTS! Trump is the President, do you want to hand him this weapon?"
It should never exist, for anyone, anywhere, at any time or place. Just NO!
Does anyone think -any- government 'fake news' Czar is ever going to punish the NYT or CNN? To ask the question is to answer it and know what it would be used as, a weapon to destroy small media. Wouldn't matter who created it, wouldn't matter who controlled it at first, that is where it would evolve because it is the only path open to it to grow power and ALL government agencies have that as mission #1.
What part of "Congress shall make no law..." do people have trouble reading?
Censorship (Score:0)
Under no circumstances should a government in a self proclaimed free country regulate news.
Prescription Drug Marketing (Score:1, Insightful)
If the marketing of prescription drugs to non-medical professionals is acceptable, then I don't see how fraudulent/exaggerated/biased reporting could be unacceptable.
The prescribing of drugs requires advanced training to understand if they are appropriate for use, but people can be urged to "ask their doctor about ..." while a misleading advertisement filled with incongruence plays in the background.
No! No no no no no. And no. (Score:4, Interesting)
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
As many articles have pointed out, lies have always been around and people have always wondered "what to do about it??". We already did something about it in a bid to prevent totalitarian bullshit like North Korea and China with their state sanctioned Truths.
People can lie all they want, and we already have laws against libel.
TMB you're bias shows... like, a LOT!
the weird obsession some people upset by the results of the election have had with the concept of "fake news."
I live in California and the only people I hear raging about "fake news" are conservatives. I work in tech and had some older conservative asshole get in my face and insult me based on my appearance, I had not even said a single word to him. Then he goes into "what will we do about this fake news problem?" and blames me because I know how to use computers... I pointed out that the 1st amendment means there is nothing we can do, and he responded with "that's what YOU think". Conservatives are trying to find excuses to create an authoritarian theocracy and they metaphorically shit on the Constitution because it means they aren't allowed to force their thinking upon others.
Religious conservatives are just mad that "progressive" ideology is winning, and since they can not win by the power of their beliefs they will resort to violence and power to force themselves on others. The irony is strong, the hypocrisy is strong, down with the traitors to the Constitution and the Freedoms it has brought to the people. All freedoms that had to be fought for, demanded, even though they were supposedly guaranteed by the constitution. Looks like we'll have to have a second Civil Rights movement to reverse the evil shit being done right now.
Thankfully Trump torpedoed the TPP so it isn't all bad...
~Tilting at windmills~
Re:The problem is Violent Imposition (Score:1, Insightful)
The "problem" with debunking libertarian idealism like this is that it's never really been tried on a large scale. One cannot say it doesn't work because it's never been tried in practice and failed in practice. Small islands or "crashed" war-torn governments are probably the closest that's been tried, with mixed results.
I suspect that big corporations will step into the void of government and be just as evil if not more. I've worked in both private and public sector, and they are BOTH stupid/evil/wasteful, just in different ways for different reasons.
I don't mind if somebody tries a non-trivial libertarian nation somewhere, JUST don't make the USA be the guinea-pig.
Re:The problem is Violent Imposition (Score:0, Troll)
I'm afraid you've missed it. Fake news, formerly called propaganda, is the very thing that motivates all of the people throwing their weight behind the warlord and making up his armies when he marches on your contract enforcer.
It doesn't matter that your interpretation of the contract is correct. Unless your contract enforcer is an even bigger warlord with a bigger army, which perhaps implies better propaganda, the warlord who's trying to violently break a contract with you will succeed and take from you far more than the contract ever specified.
We call that bigger warlord "government," and I at least remain hopeful in this brave new era that said warlord's procedures and bureaucracies will keep his armies idle. It's a pretty bad way of going about things, but everything else is either worse or a fantasy where men are angels.
