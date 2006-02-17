from the can't-get-ahead dept.
American greatness was long premised on the common assumption was that each generation would do better than previous one. That is being undermined for the emerging millennial generation.
The problems facing millennials include an economy where job growth has been largely in service and part-time employment, producing lower incomes; the Census bureau estimates they earn, even with a full-time job, $2,000 less in real dollars than the same age group made in 1980. More millennials, notes a recent White House report, face far longer period of unemployment and suffer low rates of labor participation. More than 20 percent of people 18 to 34 live in poverty, up from 14 percent in 1980.
They are also saddled with ever more college debt, with around half of students borrowing for their education during the 2013-14 school year, up from around 30 percent in the mid-1990s. All this at a time when the returns on education seem to be dropping: A millennial with both a college degree and college debt, according to a recent analysis of Federal Reserve data, earns about the same as a boomer without a degree did at the same age.
[...] Like medieval serfs in pre-industrial Europe, America's new generation, particularly in its alpha cities, seems increasingly destined to spend their lives paying off their overlords, and having little to show for it.
this should be a fun read in the morning (Score:0)
Cue the blablabla about how they're just too lazy, don't have enough sex, shouldn't be going to college, shouldn't be living in cities, and don't wear onions on their belts, which was the style in those days.
Cost vs value (Score:3, Insightful)
The actual value of a home is maybe a little higher than it was when I was growing up. The cost has skyrocketed. Where DOES all that money go? Supid question, of course. It finds it's way into the pockets of the upper 1% of the upper 1%. Those big banks that we bailed out a few years ago - the ones that claim to be working for "investors". A few smaller sharks and parasites manage to get moderately rich while funneling money into the really rich bastard's pockets, but they exist to feed the bigger sharks. Or, they are allowed to exist, so long as they feed the bigger sharks.
That's bad enough, but apparently the Court-Fool-Acting-President is on board with deregulating everything from building codes to finance laws. The average homeowner-wannabe is going to be truly fucked in years to come. Financing a home was tough in the best of times, and it's only getting worse.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Some do, some don't (Score:2, Informative)
I won't use myself as an example here, but I know plenty of people who meet that stereotype. Broke, in hock up to their ears, and no prospect of getting out.
Then again, I know quite a few who managed to break the pattern. Constructive jobs, paying well, controlled or nearly nonexistent debt (yes, without being a trustafarian) and in many cases staying far the hell away from the property market unless they find something that justifies the expense, maintenance and lack of flexibility.
The difference I see is that the ones on the successful end tend to have solid long term planning capabilities, solid work ethics, and an ability to say: "No." No, they won't buy the newest shiny-shiny from BananaCorp. No, they won't buy a house just to say that they have one. No, they don't need additional debt just because the saleshole dangles a pretty car in front of their noses.
Those that are married also tend to have better marriages, because they don't have constant moneypanics eating away at them.
I know this will sound to some like a sort of neo-retro appeal for old-fashioned values, but it's really not. If anything, we need to spend more time teaching ourselves (because lord knows the older generations aren't) life skills. And navigating the world of constant marketing is a life skill.
