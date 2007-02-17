from the window-systems-need-window-shades dept.
What is Unity 8 and why's it a big deal?
Unity as a name and project began life in 2010 as a new UI for desktops and laptops and it arrived swiftly – in the following year. However, the idea morphed to offer the same screen and user experience on all devices regardless of mouse or touch. Put Ubuntu running Unity 8 on a phone and it'll render as a phone, put it on a PC and it'll render as a PC, put it on a tablet and it'll render as a tablet. That's the idea anyway, and it was analogous to ideas floating around Redmond for a single version of Windows running on PCs, phones and tablets – the same UI and same "experience". One brand, development and runtime.
That was part of the idea of Windows 8 anyway, and the Metro UI.
Coming with Unity 8 is Mir, the planned display server replacement to the predominant X Windows[sic] System, which Canonical announced in March 2013.
X Windows[sic] System is an industry standard for bitmap displays in Unix-like systems such as Ubuntu and is the product of Stanford University, MIT and IBM. Canonical wants to build its own display server, however.
Four years on, though, the dream remains unrealised with Mir like Unity 8 available only as a preview.
Unity 8 is, by the reckoning of Ubuntu daddy Mark Shuttleworth, a year late.
Windows 8 was an amazing innovation and totally worth replicating?
Linux fragmentation (Score:0)
We have several desktop environments, but that wasn't a too big deal because generally it is no problem to run Gnome programs, KDE programs and pure X11 programs side by side.
But now we get serious fragmentation: Wayland programs will only run on Wayland, not on X11 or Mir. Mir programs will only run on Mir, not on X11 or Wayland. And of course there are still X11 programs.
Well, at least initially I expect there to be X11 compatibility layers on top of Wayland and Mir, simply because there are so many X11 programs there (but then, there were tons of Gnome 2 programs, too, which all were broken by Gnome 3, so it's not a given). But I expect those layers to be minimal, lacking important features (e.g. as far as I can tell, neither Gnome terminal nor KDE Konsole has a "secure keyboard" option; I fear it won't even be available in the X11 replacements, so the X11 layer cannot really provide it), and I fear they will be dropped at some time in the future. Moreover, I suspect running Mir or Wayland programs on X11 (especially remotely, from machines with only X11 installed) will not be possible.
But what most certainly won't be there is compatibility layers between Wayland and Mir. And I doubt that you can run Mir and Wayland programs side by side (other than possibly by having Mir and Wayland running on different kernel ttys). Which means you either use Mir applications, or you use Wayland applications. For all practical purposes, Mir based distributions and Wayland based distributions will be incompatible operating systems, at least for desktop usage.
