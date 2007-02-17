Stories
InterContinental Confirms Breach at 12 Hotels

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 07, @08:08AM   Printer-friendly
from the more-to-come dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), the parent company for thousands of hotels worldwide including Holiday Inn, acknowledged Friday that a credit card breach impacted at least a dozen properties nationwide. News of the breach was first reported by KrebsOnSecurity more than a month ago.

In a statement issued late Friday, IHG said it found malicious software installed on point of sale servers at restaurants and bars of 12 IHG-managed properties between August and December 2016. The stolen data included information stored on the magnetic stripe on the backs of customer credit and debit cards — the cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.

A list of the known breached locations is here. IHG said cards used at the front desk of these properties were not affected.

According to IHG, we may not yet know the full scope of this breach: The company advised that its investigation into other properties in the Americas region is ongoing.

Source:

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/02/intercontinental-confirms-breach-at-12-hotels/

