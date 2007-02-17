from the just-borrowed-for-a-while dept.
On Monday, The Washington Post reported one of the most stunning breaches of security ever. A former NSA contractor, the paper said, stole more than 50 terabytes of highly sensitive data. According to one source, that includes more than 75 percent of the hacking tools belonging to the Tailored Access Operations. TAO is an elite hacking unit that develops and deploys some of the world's most sophisticated software exploits.
Attorneys representing Harold T. Martin III have previously portrayed the former NSA contractor as a patriot who took NSA materials home so that he could become better at his job. Meanwhile, investigators who have combed through his home in Glen Burnie, Maryland, remain concerned that he passed the weaponized hacking tools to enemies. The theft came to light during the investigation of a series of NSA-developed exploits that were mysteriously published online by a group calling itself Shadow Brokers.
[...] An unnamed US official told the paper that Martin allegedly hoarded more than 75 percent of the TAO's library of hacking tools. It's hard to envision a scenario under which a theft of that much classified material by a single individual would be possible.
It is very easy to understand (Score:0)
Circle of trust, right? See that whole thing about making sure users only have rights and accesses they need and not sharing logins and passwords.... that applies only to everyone else. To the authorities that are supposed to be security - they don't have to obey the same plebian rules, since they have to get things done.
Why backdoored encryption is a bad idea ... (Score:1, Insightful)
This is a real life example of why backdoored encryption is VERY bad idea.
Imagine they had mandated by law that everyone had to use backdoored encryption. The NSA would likely be one of the parties with the master key. Imagine this guy had sold that master key. Now anyone can use the government access to decrypt anything encrypted by law abiding citizens.
Article summary is factually incorrect (Score:2)
This guy never stole any hacking tools. I am 100% sure that the NSA still has all their hacking tools, and has not lost use of them whatsoever. If this guy did indeed make unauthorized copies as alleged, that's all he did: he made copies. The tools are still there.
Unauthorized copying is not stealing, no matter how much some people try to insist that it is. This will never change.
