The Real Threat is Machine Incompetence, Not Intelligence

posted by charon on Tuesday February 07, @05:18PM   Printer-friendly
from the this-is-the-way-the-world-ends-not-with-a-bang-but-a-goto dept.
AnonTechie writes:

Forget super-AI. Crappy AI is more likely to be our downfall, argues researcher.

[...] It's not that computer scientists haven't argued against AI hype, but an academic you've never heard of (all of them?) pitching the headline "AI is hard" is at a disadvantage to the famous person whose job description largely centers around making big public pronouncements. This month that academic is Alan Bundy, a professor of automated reasoning at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, who argues in the Communications of the ACM that there is a real AI threat, but it's not human-like machine intelligence gone amok. Quite the opposite: the danger is instead shitty AI. Incompetent, bumbling machines.

Bundy notes that most all of our big-deal AI successes in recent years are extremely narrow in scope. We have machines that can play Jeopardy and Go—at tremendous cost in both cases—but that's nothing like general intelligence.

https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/the-real-threat-is-machine-incompetence-not-intelligence

An interesting take on the AI question. What do Soylentils think of this scenario ?

  • Ridiculous (Score:5, Funny)

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Tuesday February 07, @05:27PM (#464150) Journal

    I find the whole concept absurd. I mean for this supposed AI to do any damage, it would obviously have to be put in charge of something important.

    And what sane person, or group of persons, is ever going to place a demonstrably inept, inexperienced, unqualified moron with no sense of empathy in a position of world-breaking power? It's inthunkable.

  • Redefine "AI" (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 07, @05:28PM (#464151)

    The problem is "AI" isn't real. Machine intelligence simply boils down to a user programming not matter to what nth degree of complication is applied. The "AI" we all strive for is not possible and rebranding a computer program as "artificially intelligent" is unintelligent in and of itself.