Highways have never been the sexiest infrastructure projects, but Allie Kelly, the executive director of The Ray, believes that preconception will shift dramatically over the next few years due to rapid technological shifts. With politicians in Washington discussing the administration's ambitious infrastructure plans, now is the time to make investments in our transportation system. As far as Kelly is concerned, that vision should focus on achieving zero deaths, zero carbon, and zero waste. She hopes The Ray can serve as the laboratory where new ideas and revenue models are tried, tested, and proven possible.
"We're at a tipping point in transportation," says Kelly. "In five to ten years, we won't remember a time when we invested a dime in infrastructure spending for a road that only did one thing."
[...] Initially, the vision for The Ray was to add a solar installation in the median, along with a wildflower garden, to remind drivers about the environmental costs of the transportation system. But the results of the study suggested a more dramatic plan was needed. Since then, The Ray, in concert with the Georgia Department of Transportation, has slowly rolled out a number of new initiatives to improve both safety and sustainability. In 2015, a new electric charging station powered in part by photovoltaic panels, a joint project with funding from Kia Motors, became the first in the state.
This past year, the Ray added a strip of Wattway solar panels to an entrance ramp, and installed a WheelWright tire pressure sensor at a rest stop right next to the Alabama state line. The new British device helps drivers quickly test and maintain proper tire pressure, a leading cause of crashes.
Over the next year, the foundation plans to add more new tests that will help build out a more holistic roadway. A one megawatt solar installation will be installed in a right-of-way as part of a joint effort with Georgia Power to turn the highway into a place for power generation, and a series of bioswales—landscaped drainage ditches that naturally filter pollution—will turn the areas adjacent to the highway into more clean, sustainable, and natural landscapes.
"We're pushing the idea that these kind of installations can become widespread energy generation system for state departments of transportation," says Kelly. "Highways can eventually make money, and even serve as a power grid for the future."
IFLScience has a blogvertisement for a company called Solar Roadways, which replaces the decades-old tarmac way of building roads which something far more useful. As well as incorporating a solar power collector, other features such as under-road heating to clear snow, LED lighting to light the way, trunking for stormwater and utilities, and the ability to find broken segments (potholes) instantly.
Obviously it will never work, but why not?
Phys.org reports on a pilot project in the Netherlands to generate power from solar panels in a bike path that has so far exceeded expectations:
The first six months of the pilot phase were successful, according to a SolaRoad press release issued earlier this month. The energy yield was beyond their expectations. Spokesperson Sten de Wit said they were surprised to see the level of success so quickly. Case in point: "The bike road opened half a year ago and already generated over 3,000 kWh," he said. "If we translate this to an annual yield, we expect more than the 70 kWh per square meter per year, which we predicted as an upper limit in the laboratory stage. We can therefore conclude that it was a successful first half year."
Money (Score:2)
The way to make money off a highway is to replace the weeds and mud or solar panels or WTF in the center with dual track electrified railway and conduit for fiber optic cable and WIFI nodes every 250 feet and cell towers.
There's a lot of government regulation in the way to prevent some of that from becoming regulated public utilities, mostly due to campaign contributions from legacy almost-monopoly service providers.
An alternative to ripping out the solar would be putting on a roof to keep snow off (never plow again, probably not a major issue in Georgia) and sell roof rights to cell phone companies and solar panel installers. Imagine the interstate highway system completely covered in roof so the southerners drive in cool shade and the northerners never drive in snow.
Chicago rents out space to restaurants and gas stations on its tollways. Wouldn't kill them to rent out some solar panel space, some cell tower space... Maybe they already do, I haven't driven into downtown Chicago in a decade or two, always take the 100 MPH commuter train past the traffic jams.
Solar Frickin' Roadways? (Score:1)
Here we go again... Oh wait, this project actually makes sense. Put the solar panels in the median where they can be properly angled, install drainage on the ground.
Now, about this tire (or tyre, aparently) pressure [wheelright.co.uk]Number plate recognition
Typical... Though I suppose at this point one should just assume their plate is being collected and face being photgraphed each time they enter a limited access highway.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
leading cause of crashes? (Score:2)
"The new British device helps drivers quickly test and maintain proper tire pressure, a leading cause of crashes."
WTF does that even come from? There's drunk driving, driving high, distracted driving, driving to fast for conditions, reckless driving, racing, and so much more. Crashing because of poor tire pressure? Uhhh - yeah, kinda, sorta. Tires do blow out sometimes. Or, tires can get poor traction due to underinflation, especially on rain slick roads. But, leading cause of crashes?
After a moronic statement like that, I'm not even inclined to RTFA.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
