The Dark Web is having a rough time right now... although the victims in this case won't earn too much sympathy. An Anonymous-linked hacker speaking to Motherboard brought down about a fifth of the Tor network's 'secret' websites (over 10,000 of them) in a claimed vigilante move. The intruder decided to attack a Dark Web hosting service, Freedom Hosting II, after discovering that it was managing child porn sites it had to be aware of -- they were using gigabytes of data each when the host officially allows no more than 256MB. Each site had its usual pages replaced with a message that not only chastised FH2, but offered a data dump (minus user info) and explained the nature of the hack.
Reportedly, the attack wasn't difficult. The hacker only needed to have control over a site (new or existing) to get started. After that, it was mostly a matter of modifying a configuration file, triggering a password reset and getting root access.
From early indications, the perpetrator is handling the data relatively responsibly. It's going to a security researcher who'll hand it over to law enforcement, which might just use it to bust the porn peddlers.
https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/05/hack-knocks-out-fifth-of-dark-web/
anonymous (Score:2)
The users should have gotten themselves dogs, that would have kept them save.
Good Work (Score:2)
... now go to the IRS systems and extract Donald Trump's taxes from it and post it for the world to see. Good follow up.
Wrong conclusion. (Score:1, Insightful)
"From early indications, the perpetrator is handling the data relatively responsibly. It's going to a security researcher who'll hand it over to law enforcement, which might just use it to bust the porn peddlers."
Wrong. Law enforcement won't be able to bust anybody, because the chain of evidence is tainted. Now if the hackers had went to law enforcement first and said, "Hey, we've got this idea of how to take down this webhost who hosts a lot of CP....." and provided their methodology - without doing it because vigilante rightism or not it is still criminal hacking.... then maybe the FBI and NSA might have made something out of it.
So if anyone gets busted here, it would be the vigilante hackers. Criminal hacking aside, actually they managed to make an obstruction of justice by interfering. So well done, hackers! It's not like the CP peddlers won't find Freedom Hosting III tomorrow or anything and that you just gave them a get out of jail free card for Freedom Hosting II or anything.
Batman is a lovely story. But it is a story, people.
