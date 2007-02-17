from the gratis-and-libre-firmware dept.
Youness Alaoui of Purism reports:
The good news is: Coreboot is working on the Librem 13. The laptop boots into Linux and most things are working! The only issue I have found so far is that the M.2 SATA port doesn't seem to work properly yet (see below for more info).
- Getting video output
[...] On the BeagleBone Black [...] I figured, "Maybe it's a configuration issue", [...] So I changed that, and flashed Coreboot and when I booted the machine, the video controller worked and I saw the SeaBIOS prompt. Hurray!
- The Curious Case of the M.2 SSD
Unfortunately, once I tried booting Linux, it failed with a "Read Error".
[...] I tried booting PureOS from the USB installation drive instead, and I was able to boot into the live environment without any problems. Wow, first success! PureOS is booting with Coreboot! There was much rejoicing.
[...] SeaBIOS [with] the M.2 SSD [gave wildly inconsistent results].
[...] My current theory is that since the PCI subsystem ID is different when using the vendor BIOS than from using the Coreboot BIOS, it's possible that the subsystem ID somehow tells SeaBIOS/Linux that this specific SATA controller has a quirk that changes the initialization timings. [...]
- Summarizing
My current status is that PureOS boots and is perfectly usable, however the M.2 controller doesn't work reliably. Also, the MEI PCI device as well as the USB EHCI device have disappeared from the "lspci" output (both USB ports are working though). The lspci output is also different for most of the other devices when compared to the original BIOS.
[...] Here is [my] Acceptance Test Matrix [...] where I've stricken whatever I have had time to test and confirm as working, and made bold anything known not to work.
[...] At least 22 out of 32 items [...] are considered tested and done.
[...] I hope to have the M.2 issues fixed within the next couple of weeks, then, after making sure it is perfectly safe to flash Coreboot to any Librem 13, we'll probably release a beta image for people to test (it will come with plenty of disclaimers though!) After that, I'll work on disabling the Intel [Management Engine].
Previous:
Are Purism's Goals for the Librem Laptop Possible to Achieve?
An Early Review of the Purism Librem 15 Laptop (Which Uses 100 Percent Free Software)
Kyle Rankin reports via Linux Journal
[...] it's rather difficult to have a fully Free Software laptop. Even if you can pick hardware that can use Free Software drivers, there's still that pesky BIOS.
[...] I found out about the Purism Librem 15 laptop crowdsourcing campaign
[...] the hardware I'm reviewing is a very early prototype [...] since I received the laptop quite a few of the hardware specs have changed
[...] While the Librem 15 doesn't necessarily match my personal tastes for laptop hardware due to the overall size and the mouse in particular, the mission of the company definitely does. Up until this point there were few options for laptops that ran purely Free Software, much less any that had modern hardware and a modern look and feel. I believe Purism genuinely wants to create a quality laptop that will appeal both to the Free Software community as well as privacy advocates and the Librem 15 is a nice start.
In this era of pervasive surveillance, rootkits bundled with corporate software, threats of hardware backdoors by nation states, and the overall increasing sophistication of attacks, I think Purism is on to something here. As more people value transparency as a means toward security, a computer that can provide the source code for every driver, application, and firmware it uses becomes more valuable.
One sticking point for some people interested in the Librem 15 might be the price. The initial crowdfunding campaign level offered an initial price of $1449 but at the time of this writing the next available level starts at $1649.
This article on PC World asks if Purism's goals for the Librem open-source-top-to-bottom laptop are even possible. The early conclusion seems to be "No", although there's a more nuanced discussion if you click through to the article.
Personally, I suspect that it's going to be very difficult without someone reverse engineering a number of pieces of the system, or someone coming up with a fully open-source, yet x86_64-compatible, CPU design - both of which seem unlikely in today's world.
What do Soylentils think of Purism and the chances of them succeeding at Librem's goals?
Summary critique (Score:0)
A one or two sentence reminder of what this project is about would have been helpful.
