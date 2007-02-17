Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 11 submissions in the queue.

Astronomers Spot a Strange Space Cloud Screeching Through Our Galaxy

posted by charon on Wednesday February 08, @03:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the alien-spaceship dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

While focussing on the remains of an exploded star roughly 10,000 light-years away, a team of Japanese astronomers have stumbled across a mysterious cloud of molecules tearing through the Milky Way. So quickly, in fact, they've nick-named [...] the unknown phenomenon the 'Bullet'.

The cause of this cloud's ridiculous speed isn't clear, but so far all signs suggest it's been sent hurtling through space thanks to a rogue black hole.

On account of their light-sucking talent, black holes aren't known for being all that easy to spot. They sometimes reveal themselves by stealing material from a nearby star, heating it up and forcing it to emit X-rays.

If they're wandering alone in interstellar space, however, they tend to remain hidden.

Yet in this case, the shadowy influence of a black hole could explain why a cloud of molecules 2 light-years in size was moving forward at 120 kilometres per second (75 miles per second), and expanding at 50 kilometres per second (31 miles per second).

Weirder still, it was moving against the direction of the Milky Way's spin.

Source: http://www.sciencealert.com/astronomers-find-hints-of-a-black-hole-powered-supersonic-space-cloud

Original Submission


«  Tesla Semi: Elon Musk Says They Are Making Progress With New Electric Semi Truck
Astronomers Spot a Strange Space Cloud Screeching Through Our Galaxy | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.