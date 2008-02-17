from the just-the-usual-monkey-business dept.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/02/trump-administration-blacks-out-animal-welfare-information
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/02/updated-usda-responds-outcry-over-removal-animal-welfare-documents-lawsuit-threats
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a statement this morning regarding the removal of animal welfare reports from its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) website: "The review of APHIS' website has been ongoing, and the agency is striving to balance the need for transparency with rules protecting individual privacy. In 2016, well before the change of Administration, APHIS decided to make adjustments to the posting of regulatory records. In addition, APHIS is currently involved in litigation concerning, among other issues, information posted on the agency's website. While the agency is vigorously defending against this litigation, in an abundance of caution, the agency is taking additional measures to protect individual privacy. These decisions are not final. Adjustments may be made regarding information appropriate for release and posting."
On Animal rights.... (Score:0)
Remember, to some people, a lot of us are animals.
If we can get people used to cruelty, it will be also turned on us - that is for anyone who isn't part of the "in" crowd calling the shots.
First, I suppose it will be gays and transsexuals..... then it will be anyone outside the established religion... then it will be anyone not making a profit for their masters.
First, the troublemakers, drunks, druggies, and incarcerates.
Then disposable grandmas, grandpas, and sick/crippled kids.
What scares me is I see some of this kinda thinking getting in me, whereas I would not object to troublemakers, drunks, druggies, thieves, fraudsters, and the like get some real karma comeback. However it pains me a lot to see innocent people whose only sin was ignorance/stupidity/circumstance pay the price.
( I live close to a growing homeless encampment, and have met many of them... and noted while many were there because of sin, there were also many there simply because they trusted the wrong people, or had rose-colored glasses on which fouled up their observations and situational avoidance preparation. Some of these people are downright thieves and troublemakers, but my observation so far is that a majority of them are good people caught up in a bad situation and lack the resources to pull themselves free, and worse, lack the common sense of how to preserve the resources they have. On top of this, most in my sample were quite discouraged from taking any initiative to change things, as they have come to accept their lot in life. Also known as "laziness". I have a hard time believing it is laziness - which to me is nothing more than an indicator that there is no motivational drive. I have seen plenty of "lazy" people put a lot of drive into things they believe in. )
Reply to This