Claiming they're "no longer providing a positive, useful experience" for the vast majority of its users, IMDB has announced that as of February 20, 2017, their message boards will be no more:
As part of our ongoing effort to continually evaluate and enhance the customer experience on IMDb, we have decided to disable IMDb's message boards on February 20, 2017. This includes the Private Message system. After in-depth discussion and examination, we have concluded that IMDb's message boards are no longer providing a positive, useful experience for the vast majority of our more than 250 million monthly users worldwide. The decision to retire a long-standing feature was made only after careful consideration and was based on data and traffic.
[...] Because IMDb's message boards continue to be utilized by a small but passionate community of IMDb users, we announced our decision to disable our message boards on February 3, 2017 but will leave them open for two additional weeks so that users will have ample time to archive any message board content they'd like to keep for personal use. During this two-week transition period, which concludes on February 19, 2017, IMDb message board users can exchange contact information with any other board users they would like to remain in communication with (since once we shut down the IMDb message boards, users will no longer be able to send personal messages to one another). We regret any disappointment or frustration IMDb message board users may experience as a result of this decision.
Interesting definition of "ample time" (Score:0)
So anyone who happens to be on a two-week holiday without internet connectivity will be out of luck.
Two weeks are not "ample time". Maybe two months might be considered "ample time".
What is going on? (Score:1, Interesting)
I'm not familiar with IMDb's messaging boards... can somebody with more insight say what is going on? Is the messaging board environment truly toxic (and if so how... flaming? Doxing? Providing a platform for consumers to coordinate anti-elitist action?)? Is this a smokescreen for them wanting to close the messaging board for other reasons?
That's one less place... (Score:0)
...for Elizabeth Warren to spew her bile.
Formula (Score:2)
As movies become more formulaic, more repetitive endless sequel or remake of a copy, less risky and innovative, and retreat into shoveling crap, there is probably less to talk about.
Imagine what it would have been like to have a IMDB back when Star Wars was released in 77 or 78 or whatever it was. Or the Charles Bronson vigilante era movies. Or the era of Dirty Harry movies. Or the era of the great Western epics. Interesting stuff used to happen in Hollywood movies. Not so much in the last decade or two.
A coworker was making the analogy of Hollywood movies being mismanaged by the same kind of pressures that mismanaged American car manufacturers in the 70s. The quest for CYA leads to a lot of trash being shipped out. The problem is the only competitor of note is Bollywood and I'm not seeing "typical Americans" watch that unless they put acid in the water. Then again shipping stuff no one likes has never stopped the movie biz before, so ...
You're not pop science though (Score:2)
I know that the raging nerds here (heh, says me) don't pay attention to hollywood and suits and all that crap but the reason is a whole lot more cynical than a "people are mean to each other :(" thing. It's because hollywood is making a shitton of money internationally with vapid content that other countries enjoy due to epic special effects and somewhat-racist pandering to the east-asian market. Domestically this is not so much the case. Because for some reason entire generations raised on empty effects are starting to dislike empty effects. Hollywood like any other industry center prefers safety and stability and would overall just prefer you pay for a movie and not even see it. Critics that are not in their pocket are therefore terrifying to them, especially the ones that won't be bought.
Internet makes it easy to focus on one thing down to its fundamentals. Hollywood likes money. Critics don't like hollywood. Imdb probably likes money too. Boom bang shamalang
Or maybe they are legitimately studying referrers and traffic and outbound links and conversions, decided they might as well cut some fat out of the codebase if people are just using facebook and shit. Granted, I'll never make a facebook account and I deleted my twitter account out of sheer disgust during this election. So people like me lose out. But my preferred medium of bitching is youtube videos anyway. So I've got that going for me.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
