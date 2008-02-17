from the tales-or-trash dept.
The HTV-6 spacecraft had an extra mission after delivering cargo to the International Space Station, but it didn't work:
After departing from the space station on Jan. 27, HTV-6 spent a week orbiting the Earth 12 miles (19 kilometers) below and 23 miles (37 km) ahead of the ISS to keep a safe distance while testing out a new technology for removing space junk, or orbital debris, from Earth's orbit.
The Kounotori Integrated Tether Experiment (KITE) flunked its first orbital test when a glitch prevented it from properly deploying a 700-meter-long (2,300 feet) electrodynamic tether made to grab pieces of space junk, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported Tuesday (Jan. 31).
JAXA's space-junk-removing tether is designed to latch on to a piece of orbiting debris before pulling it down into Earth's atmosphere for a fiery disposal. The agency continued to troubleshoot and attempt to deploy the tether through Saturday (Feb. 4), but alas, the Japanese experiment burned up in the atmosphere without a space-junk tether success.
Bad Title (Score:2)
How about "Japanese Spacecraft's Experimental Tether Setback by Glitch" since we still have no idea whether the tether will work.
~Tilting at windmills~
They should have boosted it higher... (Score:0)
...so the next mission would have some junk to grab.
