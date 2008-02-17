17/02/08/2344223 story
posted by charon on Thursday February 09, @04:29AM
from the paging-WALL-E dept.
Sanitation crews are working hard to dispose of six months' worth of garbage from a community the size of Wahpeton or Valley City. The mountains of debris need to be moved before the spring thaw occurs.
Making a dent in the immense amount of trash being hauled out of the Oceti Sakowin protest camp is being hindered by the weather. All the garbage that was left behind is now frozen into massive chunks of junk.
In a month, all this trash could become toxic.
[...] It's estimated it will take 250 trucks filled with litter to clear the camp.
question (Score:0)
Was all this left behind 'just because'?
or
Was it left behind because they were all chased off and given no time to do the cleanup themselves?
Both options are awful.
