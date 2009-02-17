from the currying-favor dept.
Cable news shows known to be seen by the President of the United States, such as MSNBC's Morning Joe and Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, are raising their advertising rates:
The ad rates for "Morning Joe" have more than doubled post-election, according to one veteran media buyer. Trump, who reportedly watches the show most mornings, has a close relationship with "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough, and they talk regularly. Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" and other prime-time programs on Fox News have boosted their rates about 50 percent. Trump also is a frequent viewer of the network's prime-time shows.
"The president's media habits are so predictable, advertisers migrate to those areas," said one media buyer. One prominent D.C. consultant said some of his clients, including a big bank and major pharmaceutical company, were negotiating this week to buy ads on "O'Reilly" and "Morning Joe" because they knew they had a good chance of reaching the president. Trump has also been known to respond directly to what he's watching on television and tweet statistics and topics he sees on-air. Those tweets often drive news coverage during the day.
YUUUGGGGEEEE (Score:0)
Trump is going to find out that cuddling up to wallstreet and giving the atf free reign will not go over will with those people that still remember the murders at waco and crazy though those people where 25 children burned to death because the fbi could not be humans but had to be what all of the LEO's are now militarized violent murderers
standing with them is likely to get him overthrown, which is probably the very best outcome the world can hope for.
I think we have hit max retard, then I refresh.... (Score:2)
That makes no f*cking sense whatsoever. A few ads might be trying to make sure the President sees it but good grief, this makes no sense. If it is worth that kind of coin, the sort that raises ad rates in general, buy a damned lobbyist and if you can't get to Trump himself you can almost certainly get face time with someone close enough to get the amount of messaging in a thirty second ad pushed up the chain. And it isn't like getting a one on one with Trump is impossible, especially for a high roller willing to buy a broadcast TV ad on the hope one person sees it. Trump meets all sorts pf people, even after the inauguration, that Presidents don't normally meet.
So I'm rejecting this as bullcrap. If ad rates are really up there is a different explanation, one that at least almost makes sense.
