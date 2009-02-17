From the Rackspace blog

Rackspace today initiated layoffs that will cut our U.S. workforce by about 6 percent. We are proposing somewhat smaller reductions in our offices in other countries, through consultative processes governed by local laws. The U.S. layoffs and proposed international reductions are personally painful, but they are necessary and manageable. We're confident we can accomplish these reductions without any effect on the expertise and exceptional customer service we provide to our customers. We have targeted these cuts primarily toward our corporate administrative expenses and management layers, while striving to create the least impact to our frontline Fanatical Support and product teams.

[...] Our U.S. layoffs are focused mainly in areas where our workforce has grown more rapidly than our revenue. Other parts of our business — such as our Rackspace Managed Security offering, our OpenStack and VMware private clouds, and our managed services for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure — are growing rapidly, at annualized rates in the high double digits.

We will continue to invest and build our capabilities in these fast-growing lines of business. We have big ambitions, because the complexity and speed of change our customers are facing as they move into the multi-cloud world have never been higher. We are the service leader who can offer our customers Fanatical Support and expertise for the world's leading clouds. We are not backing down, but racing ahead. We expect that over a period of several years, Rackspace will be significantly larger in revenue, profit and headcount.