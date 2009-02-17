from the death-of-curved-tvs dept.
Back in 2010 Sony Australia's Paul Colley forecasted that a large percentage of Australian viewers would have 3-D televisions by 2014.
In the same year, industry pundits such as Simon Murray predicted that sales of 3-D TVs were set to increase in the years to come.
But others were heralding the death of 3-D TVs and this year the remaining major manufacturers, LG and Sony, have said they will no longer produce 3-D-capable televisions.
So despite all the repeated push and positive predictions, what went wrong with 3-D TV?
Tim Alessi, LG's director of new product development, acknowledged this year that:
[...] 3-D capability was never really universally embraced in the industry for home use, and it's just not a key buying factor when selecting a new TV.
Sales of 3-D TVs have been in decline for several years, according to data from analysts NPD. In 2013, 3-D TVs accounted for 23% of TV purchases in the United States, but this dropped to just 8% in 2016.
Is 3-D TV dead, or will it rise again?
Is 3-D TV dead, or will it rise again?
I dunno... i'm still waiting for the Trump tweet to tell me what to think!
the next thing (Score:2)
4K, curved, HDR, and 8K, in that order.
Not enough porn! (Score:2)
The reason for all failed products: Not enough porn!
What went wrong with 3D TV (Score:4, Insightful)
The same thing went wrong that was wrong with 3D at movie theaters.
It's a gimmick. Often to raise the ticket price. While there might be some brilliant rare film makers who are exceptions, the 3D films do not really use 3D to tell the story. The 3D does not contribute to the story telling nor the plot in any significant way.
It may actually detract from the movie experience.
Now apply this to television.
What captivates you, generally, are the characters. Their plight. Their conflicts. Maybe their heroism and courage. Or maybe how funny they are in the context of the plot.
Now imagine a really good, glasses free, 3D experience you can see with the naked eye. One that genuinely lets you perceive the 3D ness of the characters, props, background, etc. While it would be visually an improvement (if it were to exist this good) just like 4K is a real improvement -- the improvement itself doesn't really tell the story any better. You might have enjoyed a movie just as much on DVD versus today's most eye popping way of presenting it. Why is that? Obviously you might not enjoy it as much on NTSC (never the same color, not the smartest choice, etc). But once you see it on something sufficiently good, let's just say DVD, then at that point huge improvements in the presentation technology don't really increase your enjoyment all that much.
This is probably the reason why 3D is dead.
Will it rise again? Well, they say disco is coming back. And I hear of Elvis sightings. So who knows.
