17/02/09/1240212 story
posted by cmn32480 on Thursday February 09, @07:53PM
from the streaming-gets-you-sent-up-the-river dept.
from the streaming-gets-you-sent-up-the-river dept.
Five people have been arrested, accused of selling set-top boxes modified to stream subscription football matches, television channels and films for free.
The sale of so-called "fully loaded Kodi boxes" has been called a "top priority" by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact).
The five traders were arrested in early morning raids.
Fact said it believed the suspects had made in the region of £250,000 selling the devices online.
Kodi is free software built by volunteers to bring videos, music, games and photographs together in one easy-to-use application.
Some shops sell legal set-top boxes and TV sticks, often called Kodi boxes, preloaded with the software.
The latest battle in the Forever War...
Five Arrests in 'Fully Loaded' Kodi Streaming Box Raids | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.