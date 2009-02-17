from the built-fjord-tough dept.
No, not that kind of electronics:
Day or night, the mean temperature on Venus is about 460 °C, an extreme demonstration of the heat-trapping efficiency of the carbon dioxide that makes up most of the planet's thick atmosphere. At the crushing surface pressure of 9.4 MPa—93 times that on Earth—the gas exists in a supercritical liquid-like state. Overhead, sulfuric acid clouds tens of kilometers thick are blown around the planet in hurricane-force winds.
Of the 44 spacecraft sent to Venus since 1961, only a handful have attempted to land on its harsh surface. In 1982 the Soviet Venera 13 lander sent the image shown above before its instruments failed, despite the protection of a pressurized vessel filled with dry ice, after a mere two hours on the surface. The quick demise is unsurprising, as silicon electronics start to fail at temperatures above 250 °C when too many electrons are thermally excited across the bandgap. In the ensuing decades, silicon carbide materials technology has matured enough to make the heat-resistant semiconductor a more suitable choice for high-temperature applications. In an effort to prolong the life of SiC-based integrated circuits (ICs), a research group led by Philip Neudeck of NASA's Glenn Research Center has for the past several years toughened the metallic interconnects that link transistors; the protective, insulating layers around the interconnects; and other components. The effort has included choosing pure and relatively inert electronic materials that are stable at high temperature and whose thermal expansion coefficients are well matched.
Now Neudeck and colleagues have demonstrated that the robustly made ICs can operate successfully for several hundred hours in a simulated Venus atmosphere—no external cooling or sealed enclosure required.
It is the pressure... (Score:0)
Check out this data.[1] Scroll down to somewhere where the third column (altitude) is ~ 50 km. You should see the 8th column (Pressure) is ~ 1 bar (the pressure on earth). The 6th column is the temperature (in Kelvins), this should be ~338 K.
As noted by this article, Venus has an extremely uniform temperature. As a result, these mid-latitude measurements can be taken as an approximation of the global average at that pressure. The global average Earth temperature at 1 bar is ~ 288 K.
The ratio between these two temperatures is 338/288 ~ 1.17. This is interesting because Venus is about 1/0.723 times closer to the sun than the earth.[2] Meaning it receives sqrt(1/.723) ~ 1.17 times more energy per unit area. The relationship can be extended to other pressures too.
[1] http://pds-atmospheres.nmsu.edu/PDS/data/mg_2401/data/mgn_rtpd.dat [nmsu.edu]
[2] http://nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/planetary/factsheet/venusfact.html [nasa.gov]
Silicon Carbide (Score:1, Informative)
Did you know that one of the first uses found for semiconductors was in 1907 when Henry Joseph Round applied a voltage to a silicon carbide crystal and the damned thing glowed (yellow), producing the first light-emitting diode.
In the early 1990s, Cree started marketing the first -blue- LEDs, which were made of silicon carbide. They had a high junction potential, so the damned things didn't get off their asses until around 6 or 7 volts. [fcla.edu] (PDF; graph on page 94 of 211)
N.B. The red and yellow and green LEDs that used gallium-something dropped around 1.5 to 1.7 volts.
(They eventually figured out the magic combination of elements and got gallium-based blue LEDs with junction potentials similar to the other colors.)
...and, yeah. SiC still works when other stuff has long-since died of the heat.
For your design, you also need to find passive components that can stand the heat (derating curves apply).
...and none of this stuff comes cheap.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
