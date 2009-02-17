from the show-me-the-money dept.
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is funding scientists:
The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub has selected its first cohort of investigators. The nonprofit research institute in San Francisco, California, part of Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's plan to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases, announced today that 47 faculty at three nearby research universities will get no-strings-attached awards to delve into risky new directions.
Biohub is the first concrete piece of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's foray into science, launched last September with a commitment of $3 billion over 10 years from Zuckerberg and Chan, a pediatrician. The institute brings together the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF); UC Berkeley; and Stanford University to focus initially on two projects, a cell atlas and infectious diseases. The launch of Biohub's investigator program means each scientist and engineer chosen will receive an average of up to $300,000 per year for 5 years for life sciences research.
All papers produced are required to be freely published online as preprints. Published papers may also be required to be open access.
This is great, nonprofit doing what it should. However, I still would like to call them out for being gigantic tools and no amount of charity will change that. Rich people buying themselves a good name, blech!
From the summary:
That's definitely not a "no strings attached" funding. Don't get me wrong, I think it is a very good requirement. But "no strings attached" is something different.
