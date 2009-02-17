Stories
Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Dishes Out "No-Strings-Attached" Funding

posted by CoolHand on Thursday February 09, @11:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the show-me-the-money dept.
Science

takyon writes:

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is funding scientists:

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub has selected its first cohort of investigators. The nonprofit research institute in San Francisco, California, part of Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's plan to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases, announced today that 47 faculty at three nearby research universities will get no-strings-attached awards to delve into risky new directions.

Biohub is the first concrete piece of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's foray into science, launched last September with a commitment of $3 billion over 10 years from Zuckerberg and Chan, a pediatrician. The institute brings together the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF); UC Berkeley; and Stanford University to focus initially on two projects, a cell atlas and infectious diseases. The launch of Biohub's investigator program means each scientist and engineer chosen will receive an average of up to $300,000 per year for 5 years for life sciences research.

All papers produced are required to be freely published online as preprints. Published papers may also be required to be open access.

The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Can we still be judgmental? (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 09, @11:20PM (#465309)

    This is great, nonprofit doing what it should. However, I still would like to call them out for being gigantic tools and no amount of charity will change that. Rich people buying themselves a good name, blech!

  • No strings attached? (Score:2)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 09, @11:27PM (#465312) Journal

    From the summary:

    All papers produced are required to be freely published online as preprints. Published papers may also be required to be open access.

    That's definitely not a "no strings attached" funding. Don't get me wrong, I think it is a very good requirement. But "no strings attached" is something different.

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.