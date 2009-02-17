17/02/09/1855241 story
from the can-it-run-soylentnewsos dept.
According to this, Wine now runs on Windows Subsystem for Linux.
In build 15025, wine64-development runs directly on the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
This will be applauded as a great accomplishment for those who need to run Windows executables.
No word on whether Cygwin will run on Wine running on Windows Subsystem for Linux. Also of interest would be to get Wine to be able to run Windows Subsystem for Linux on Wine.
