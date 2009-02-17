Stories
Great News: Wine Runs on Windows Subsystem for Linux

posted by takyon on Friday February 10, @12:45AM
from the can-it-run-soylentnewsos dept.
/dev/random OS Software

DannyB writes:

According to this, Wine now runs on Windows Subsystem for Linux.

In build 15025, wine64-development runs directly on the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

This will be applauded as a great accomplishment for those who need to run Windows executables.

No word on whether Cygwin will run on Wine running on Windows Subsystem for Linux. Also of interest would be to get Wine to be able to run Windows Subsystem for Linux on Wine.

  • Hooray! (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 10, @12:53AM (#465333)

    Does this mean I can finally run IE6 again (on Linux (on Windows (on Linux)))?

  • Why? (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 10, @01:08AM (#465337)

    Why would I want to do that?

  • good! (Score:3, Funny)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 10, @01:29AM (#465344)

    I'll fire up a VM and check it out.

  • Yo dawg… (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 10, @01:46AM (#465351)
    I herd you like Linux in your Windows, so I put Windows in your Linux in your Windows in… eh… never mind.

  • yo dawg (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 10, @01:56AM (#465353)

     