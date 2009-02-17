from the navigational-hazards dept.
City A.M. (non-Cloudflare link) is reporting that Royal Dutch Shell has submitted to the British government its plans to dismantle its "four platforms, 154 wells and 28 pipelines" in the North Sea's Brent field, some of which have already ceased production. The company's Charlie platform continues to extract oil.
The Anglo-Dutch oil giant submitted its programme to the department for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS), which has invited public responses to the proposals over the next 60 days. It will then analyse the feedback and decide whether to approve the plan.
"Any decommissioning plan will be carefully considered by the government, taking into account environmental, safety and cost implications, the impact on other users of the sea and a public consultation," Reuters reported a spokesman for the BEIS said.
