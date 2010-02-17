from the pressing-for-change dept.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused one of his employees of being a union agitator working on behalf of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW):
Earlier today, a Tesla employee wrote a post on Medium alleging that he and fellow Tesla employees at the company's Fremont, California manufacturing facility endure "excessive mandatory overtime," lower-than-average pay, and frequent injuries. Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the claims in a series of private Twitter messages to Gizmodo by calling the employee, who wrote under the name Jose Moran, a pro-union agitator working on behalf of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW).
"Our understanding is that this guy was paid by the UAW to join Tesla and agitate for a union," Musk says. The Tesla chief goes on to call Moran an employee of UAW, working on behalf of the union and not Tesla. When asked about his stance on unions, Musk describes Tesla as a "union neutral" company.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Tesla has paused production at its California assembly plant to prepare for the production of the company's long-awaited Model 3 sedan.
Looks like they need a union (Score:1, Informative)
So what about
"excessive mandatory overtime," lower-than-average pay, and frequent injuries
?, did he say anything about that? If his complaints are genuine than do something about that instead of angrily shouting 'union'.
Further, Tesla still hired this guy. If he misrepresented his skill set and is not fit for the job, then he should've been fired already. (And Tesla should have a second look at their hiring practice)
If they hired him, and he is performing as expected, then why are you up in a fuzz about his claims? Did he raise his concerns through internal process first and was ignored? Does an internal process like that exists? ... The reaction to this sounds a lot like they can really use a union.
Here's the fun thing, Elon! (Score:2, Insightful)
The fun thing is that you can be completely transparent! You CAN share your factory accident records and how much overtime you make your workers perform! And, if you're that transparent and you're showing that you take care of your workers WELL and pay them WELL and care about their SAFETY.... then a union isn't going to get enough traction to win a formation vote.
Of course, if your records show the court of public opinion that you do require lots of mandatory overtime, don't pay comparable wages for equivalent work at other auto factories, and have a higher than average LTA.... then maybe your employees should unionize?
union representatives vs corporate management (Score:2)
= alien vs predator
"inventing the future" can time-out (Score:0)
There are some impressionable people who will put up with a lot to work at a cutting edge company. But when the product becomes mainstream, not so much. With longer range, high performance electric cars being announced/delivered by large auto companies, startups in the Bay Area and many companies in China, Tesla may be losing the ability to attract idealists?
Tesla Illegally Used Foreign Labor (Score:1, Insightful)
Remember that Tesla illegally used $5/hour foreign labor [soylentnews.org] to build part of the Model 3 production line.
Silicon valley has always treated their blue collar workers like 2nd class employees. [recode.net]
