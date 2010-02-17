Last week, Paul Alcorn over at Tom's Hardware picked up on an interesting statement made by Intel in their Q4 2016 earnings call. The company, whose Data Center group's profits had slipped a bit year-over-year, was "observing a product quality issue in the fourth quarter with slightly higher expected failure rates under certain use and time constraints." As a result the company had setup a reserve fund as part of their larger effort to deal with the issue, which would include a "minor" design (i.e. silicon) fix to permanently resolve the problem.

[...] Jumping a week into the present, since their earnings call Intel has posted an updated spec sheet for the Atom C2000 family. More importantly, device manufacturers have started posting new product errata notices; and while they are keeping their distance away from naming the C2000 directly, all signs point to the affected products being C2000 based. As a result we finally have some insight into what the issue is with C2000. And while the news isn't anywhere close to dire, it's certainly not good news for Intel. As it turns out, there's a degradation issue with at least some (if not all) parts in the Atom C2000 family, which over time can cause chips to fail only a few years into their lifetimes.

[...] Finally, what's likely to be the most affected on the consumer side of matters will be on the Network Attached Storage front. [...] Seagate, Synology, ASRock, Advantronix, and other NAS vendors have all shipped devices using the flawed chips, and as a result all of these products are vulnerable to early failures. These vendors are still working on their respective support programs, but for covered devices the result is going to be the same: the affected NASes will need to be swapped for models with fixed boards/silicon. So NAS owners will want to pay close attention here, as while these devices aren't necessarily at risk of immediate failure, they are at risk of failure in the long term.