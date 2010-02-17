Several Pirate Bay users from ISPs all over the world have been unable to access their favorite torrent site for more than a week. Their requests are being stopped in the Internet backbone network of Cogent Communications, which has blackholed the CloudFlare" IP-address[sic] of The Pirate Bay and many other torrent and streaming sites.

[...] When the average Internet user types in a domain name, a request is sent through a series of networks before it finally reaches the server of the website. This also applies to The Pirate Bay and other pirate sites such as Primewire, Movie4k, TorrentProject and TorrentButler. However, for more than a week now the US-based backbone provider Cogent has stopped passing on traffic to these sites.

The sites in question all use CloudFlare, which assigned them the public IP-address [sic] 104.31.19.30. While this can be reached just fine by most people, users attempting to pass requests through Cogent's network are unable to access them.The issue is not limited to a single ISP and affects a small portion of users all over the world, the United States and Europe included. According to Cogent's own backbone routing check, it applies to the company's entire global network.

Since routing problems can sometimes occur by mistake, TorrentFreak reached out to Cogent to ask if the block is intentional and if so, what purpose it serves. A Cogent spokesperson informed us that they looked into the issue but that the company "does not discuss such decisions with third parties," while adding that they do not control the DNS records of these sites.

The fact that the IP-address [sic] of The Pirate Bay and the other sites remains inaccessible suggests that it is indeed intentional. This is also backed up by the fact that the IP-address [sic] in question has a "BGP community string" tag that prohibits it from being sent to other networks.