VideoCardz reports that in the US an outfit called ShopBLT (sounds like a sandwich shop) has published a trio of R7 Ryzen chip prices, with some other accompanying details. [...] The absolute top end AMD Ryzen 7 1800X is currently listed at US$490, the Ryzen 7 1700X at $381, and the Ryzen 7 1700 at $316. Remember US prices don't usually include state tax which varies depending where you live.

[...]

In the UK we have a screenshot of a listing of Ryzen CPUs from trade seller Ingram Micro. These listed processors seem to have been taken down, but luckily VideoCardz took a snap. You can see the top end 4GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X was listed at GBP £365, the Ryzen 7 1700X at £283, and the Ryzen 7 1700 at £235. These are ex-VAT prices so you have to add 20 per cent, unfortunately. That makes the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X £438 by my calculations. In the listings WOF seems to mean 'without fan'.