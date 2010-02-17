from the don't-panic dept.
Explosion at Nuclear power plant in France
There has been an explosion at a nuclear power plant in France. The explosion happened this morning [9 Feb] in the plant's engine room, officials are saying there is no risk of nuclear contamination. One of two reactors was shut down as a result of the incident.
The plant is situated in Flamanville, near Cherbourg on the Contentin peninsula in north-west France.
The incident has been reported by local media, Ouest-France newspaper and M6 Radio station. These sources claim five people have suffered minor injuries as a result of the explosion.
A government official says there is no nuclear risk, and at midday EDF spokesperson Laurence Ollier confirmed, "At 9.40[1] this morning, a fire resulting in a minor explosion broke out in the turbine hall on the non-nuclear part of unit 1 at the Flamanville nuclear power plant."
"The fire was immediately brought under control by the plant's response team. As per normal procedure, the fire brigade went to the affected location and confirmed that the fire had been extinguished."
[...] "It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident" because the explosion occurred "outside the nuclear zone", said Olivier Marmion, director of the state prefect's office.
The area of the incident has variously been called a turbine hall, an engine room, and a mechanical room. It has further been described as a long structure, separated from the nuclear portion of the facility.
They should have known better... (Score:0)
...than to build it in Flamanville.
Your reporter on the scene (Score:5, Funny)
I'm 40km away (anyone closer?). No superpowers as of yet. I will keep you posted. I hope.
