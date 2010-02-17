BBC News and the Washington Post are reporting on predictions of a partial lunar eclipse, expected to occur 10 February. According to BBC News,

The eclipse begins at 22:34 GMT and dimming of the moon will start to become detectable with the naked eye after 23:00. It is due to peak at 00:44 on Saturday before ending at 02:53.

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková, which appears green, is expected to make its closest approach to the Earth some hours afterward.

