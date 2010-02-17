17/02/10/170216 story
from the get-out-your-telescope dept.
BBC News and the Washington Post are reporting on predictions of a partial lunar eclipse, expected to occur 10 February. According to BBC News,
The eclipse begins at 22:34 GMT and dimming of the moon will start to become detectable with the naked eye after 23:00.
It is due to peak at 00:44 on Saturday before ending at 02:53.
Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková, which appears green, is expected to make its closest approach to the Earth some hours afterward.
JPL page about Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova
Expected? (Score:3, Insightful)
BBC News and the Washington Post are reporting on predictions of a partial lunar eclipse, expected to occur 10 February.
You say that like there's a chance it won't happen...
Useful prompt, thanks (Score:2)
Thanks for the heads up. My wife's off to the opera tonight, so I've told her to take a look on her way home. That's assuming the cloud cover breaks up...
(I'd had a quick browse on the BBC News website before coming here, but hadn't noticed the article over there!)
