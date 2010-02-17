Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Lunar Eclipse and Cometary Approach Predicted - TONIGHT - 2/10/2017

posted by cmn32480 on Friday February 10, @05:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the get-out-your-telescope dept.
Science

butthurt writes:

BBC News and the Washington Post are reporting on predictions of a partial lunar eclipse, expected to occur 10 February. According to BBC News,

The eclipse begins at 22:34 GMT and dimming of the moon will start to become detectable with the naked eye after 23:00.

It is due to peak at 00:44 on Saturday before ending at 02:53.

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková, which appears green, is expected to make its closest approach to the Earth some hours afterward.

further information:
JPL page about Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova

Original Submission


«  Flaw Discovered in Intel's C2000 SoCs
Lunar Eclipse and Cometary Approach Predicted - TONIGHT - 2/10/2017 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Expected? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by wonkey_monkey (279) on Friday February 10, @05:41PM (#465541) Homepage

    BBC News and the Washington Post are reporting on predictions of a partial lunar eclipse, expected to occur 10 February.

    You say that like there's a chance it won't happen...

    --
    systemd is Roko's Basilisk
    • Re:Expected? by bob_super (Score:2) Friday February 10, @06:05PM
    • Obligatory by kazzie (Score:2) Friday February 10, @06:12PM
    • Re:Expected? by dyingtolive (Score:2) Friday February 10, @06:34PM
    • 1 reply beneath your current threshold.

  • Useful prompt, thanks (Score:2)

    by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 10, @06:19PM (#465557)

    Thanks for the heads up. My wife's off to the opera tonight, so I've told her to take a look on her way home. That's assuming the cloud cover breaks up...

    (I'd had a quick browse on the BBC News website before coming here, but hadn't noticed the article over there!)