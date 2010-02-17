Canadians looking to impress on their next romantic date might want to stay clear of on-demand car services, taxis or even public transit, according to the findings of a recent autoTRADER.ca survey that explores the role of the automobile in modern-day dating. In fact, a whopping 92 percent of Canadians say they find it appealing when their date shows up with their own ride. And don't even think about "borrowing the car" for the occasion – close to half of the population surveyed (48 percent) reported that they would find a borrowed vehicle unattractive or "embarrassing beyond words."