Canadians looking to impress on their next romantic date might want to stay clear of on-demand car services, taxis or even public transit, according to the findings of a recent autoTRADER.ca survey that explores the role of the automobile in modern-day dating. In fact, a whopping 92 percent of Canadians say they find it appealing when their date shows up with their own ride. And don't even think about "borrowing the car" for the occasion – close to half of the population surveyed (48 percent) reported that they would find a borrowed vehicle unattractive or "embarrassing beyond words."
While it is unsurprising a publication called Autotrader would find car ownership is necessary for romance, do the study's claims track? Do today's humans really prefer being picked up for a date by someone who owns a car? Is being picked up on a motorcycle really the least attractive?
So much data
Seeing someones car provides a lot of info about the person.
the type of car, how new it is, how clean it is.
seeing someones car can give you info about their relative wealth, how tidy they are, what kind of driver they are
Film at 11...
Company that facilitates the sale of vehicles releases survey results, claims people should buy vehicles.
Extremely culture-specific question
The law of headlines says: no.
Moreover, what a culture-specific question.
Picking up for a date? None of your stalker business where the hell your date lives. Moreover, he wouldn't want to sit at the back of your bike anyway. (ow, in your culture male-male dates aren't common? Ow, you assumed I meant the girl picks up the guy with that first sentence?? You're weird...)
Sarcasm aside: there are places where most people do not get around by cars. There are places where public transport works. There are places where bikes work better than cars ("Europe"). There are cultures where dates don't start with "I'll pick you up at your place". There are places where owning a car is too expensive (Singapore) or for other reasons completely impractical (lack of parking space, affordable cars not allowed where you need to be due to environmental/congestion zones, etc.).
