This version introduces the so-called "PMkit" modules, our effort to restore most compatibility with Firefox Jetpack/SDK extensions

Reworked the media back-end completely (thanks Travis!) to use FFmpeg (including support for FFmpeg v3 and MP3 playback) and our own MP4 parser, and no longer relying on gstreamer on Linux

Changed the way scripts are handled when they are stopped from the "unresponsive script" dialog, to prevent browser lockup

Made the use of let as a keyword versionless and ES6 compliant