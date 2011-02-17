Stories
No Data Manipulation at NOAA

posted by mrpg on Saturday February 11, @05:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the the-truth-shall-prevail dept.
Science

DeathMonkey writes:

A follow-up to this story: NOAA Whistleblower: Climate Data Was Manipulated, the Computers Used "Suffered a Complete Failure"

Top Republicans on the House science committee claim a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist “confirmed” that his NOAA colleagues “manipulated” climate data for a 2015 study. But that scientist denies that he accused NOAA of manipulating data.

Rep. Lamar Smith, the chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and two subcommittee chairmen issued a Feb. 5 press release — “Former NOAA Scientist Confirms Colleagues Manipulated Climate Records” — as part of an ongoing dispute over the validity of a paper published in the journal Science in June 2015 by NOAA scientists.

[...] But in interviews with the Associated Press and E&E, an online energy and environmental news outlet, Bates said he had not accused his colleagues of data manipulation.

Bates told the AP on Feb. 6 that there was “no data tampering, no data changing, nothing malicious” involved with his colleagues’ study. “It’s not trumped up data in any way shape or form,” he said.

Rather, Bates claimed Karl and his group hadn’t followed NOAA protocol in “the way data was handled, documented and stored, raising issues of transparency and availability,” the AP reported.

Related Stories

NOAA Whistleblower: Climate Data Was Manipulated, the Computers Used "Suffered a Complete Failure" 124 comments [+]

An Anonymous Coward writes:

A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that America's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015.

The report claimed that the 'pause' or 'slowdown' in global warming in the period since 1998 – revealed by UN scientists in 2013 – never existed, and that world temperatures had been rising faster than scientists expected. Launched by NOAA with a public relations fanfare, it was splashed across the world's media, and cited repeatedly by politicians and policy makers.

But the whistleblower, Dr John Bates, a top NOAA scientist with an impeccable reputation, has shown The Mail on Sunday irrefutable evidence that the paper was based on misleading, 'unverified' data.

It was never subjected to NOAA's rigorous internal evaluation process – which Dr Bates devised.

His vehement objections to the publication of the faulty data were overridden by his NOAA superiors in what he describes as a 'blatant attempt to intensify the impact' of what became known as the Pausebuster paper.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4192182/World-leaders-duped-manipulated-global-warming-data.html

More details can be found in his own words here:

They promised to begin an archive request for the K15 datasets that were not archived; however I have not been able to confirm they have been archived. I later learned that the computer used to process the software had suffered a complete failure, leading to a tongue-in-cheek joke by some who had worked on it that the failure was deliberate to ensure the result could never be replicated.

https://judithcurry.com/2017/02/04/climate-scientists-versus-climate-data/

Original Submission

  • Hmmmm (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 11, @05:32PM (#465829)

    *Goes to check the previous thread's predictions*

  • In other news (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 11, @05:49PM (#465833)

    NYC is underwater since 2015, as predicted, and polar caps have melted, Hillary is the prez and WMDs have been finally found in Iraq.

  • False news (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 11, @06:02PM (#465837)

    And who is responsible?

  • p-hacking (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 11, @06:15PM (#465839)

    “no data tampering, no data changing, nothing malicious”

    What he originally described was p-hacking*, which is incorrectly considered to be a legitimate activity in many fields (for example, I was trained to do it in biomed where it is SOP to p-hack). It isn't clear whether he is standing by these p-hacking accusations or not, since nothing is really "made-up" per se:

    Tom Karl constantly had his ‘thumb on the scale’—in the documentation, scientific choices, and release of datasets

    Weakening the significance threshold:

    "I questioned another co-author about why they choose to use a 90% confidence threshold for evaluating the statistical significance of surface temperature trends, instead of the standard for significance of 95% — he also expressed reluctance and did not defend the decision.

    Weakening data quality standards:

    Tom Karl liked the maturity matrix so much, he modified the matrix categories so that he could claim a number of NCEI products were “Examples of “Gold” standard NCEI Products (Data Set Maturity Matrix Model Level 6).”

    Picking which data to include

    The withholding of the operational version of this important update came in the middle of a major ENSO event, thereby depriving the public of an important source of updated information, apparently for the sole purpose of Mr. Karl using the data in his paper before making the data available to the public."

    https://judithcurry.com/2017/02/04/climate-scientists-versus-climate-data/ [judithcurry.com]

    *For a good description of p-hacking, see:

    In this article, we show that despite the nominal endorsement of a maximum false-positive rate of 5% (i.e., p ≤ .05), current standards for disclosing details of data collection and analyses make false positives vastly more likely. In fact, it is unacceptably easy to publish “statistically significant” evidence consistent with any hypothesis.

    The culprit is a construct we refer to as researcher degrees of freedom. In the course of collecting and analyzing data, researchers have many decisions to make: Should more data be collected? Should some observations be excluded? Which conditions should be combined and which ones compared? Which control variables should be considered? Should specific measures be combined or transformed or both?

    http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0956797611417632 [sagepub.com]

    • Re:p-hacking by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Saturday February 11, @06:20PM

  • Good; now then... (Score:2)

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 11, @06:26PM (#465843)

    ...will the resident loony right-wingers who were screaming and hollering about this shut their festering, toothless, inbred cockholsters?! How many goddamned times do you need to be shown you're wrong before you get it?