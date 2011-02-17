Stories
Proposing From the Bridge of the Enterprise

posted by CoolHand on Saturday February 11, @08:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the boldy-going-where-no-man-has-gone-before? dept.
jdavidb writes:

Brandon Sharpe certainly created a unique proposal for his girlfriend. On the set of Star Trek Continues, with the help of Vic Mignogna (portraying Captain James Kirk) and Kim Stinger (portraying Lieutenant Uhura), Brandon proposed to his girlfriend. Judging by her reaction she either really likes Star Trek, or really likes Brandon. Hopefully both.

Best wishes to the future Mr. and Mrs. Sharpe!

  • Honeymoon (Score:3, Funny)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) on Saturday February 11, @08:55PM (#465883) Homepage Journal

    So I suppose that for their honeymoon they're going to dress like Klingons and slap each other around biting each other while screaming Klingon obscenities.

    Kinda wish the video provided a better view of the girlfriend though, because anytime a woman is involved in a Soylentnews story, the first question which comes to mind is, is she hot?

    • Re:Honeymoon by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Saturday February 11, @09:40PM
    • Re:Honeymoon by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Saturday February 11, @09:57PM

  • The couple also announced (Score:2)

    by snufu (5855) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 11, @09:30PM (#465899)

    a Kickstarter campaign to fund the marriage.