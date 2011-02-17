17/02/11/1747209 story
posted by CoolHand on Saturday February 11, @08:46PM
from the boldy-going-where-no-man-has-gone-before? dept.
Brandon Sharpe certainly created a unique proposal for his girlfriend. On the set of Star Trek Continues, with the help of Vic Mignogna (portraying Captain James Kirk) and Kim Stinger (portraying Lieutenant Uhura), Brandon proposed to his girlfriend. Judging by her reaction she either really likes Star Trek, or really likes Brandon. Hopefully both.
Best wishes to the future Mr. and Mrs. Sharpe!
Honeymoon (Score:3, Funny)
So I suppose that for their honeymoon they're going to dress like Klingons and slap each other around biting each other while screaming Klingon obscenities.
Kinda wish the video provided a better view of the girlfriend though, because anytime a woman is involved in a Soylentnews story, the first question which comes to mind is, is she hot?
The couple also announced (Score:2)
a Kickstarter campaign to fund the marriage.
