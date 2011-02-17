from the in-soviet-russia-money-embezzles-you dept.
A prominent Putin critic has been found guilty of embezzlement:
Russia's main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been found guilty of embezzlement, local media report. A judge is still reading the verdict in the city of Kirov, but news agencies said it was clear in his remarks that Mr Navalny had been convicted. Even a suspended sentence would bar him from running for president next year.
An outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, Mr Navalny has denied the accusations, saying the case is politically motivated. A sentence in the retrial, ordered after a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, may take hours to be read out. Prosecutors had asked the judge to hand Mr Navalny a five-year suspended sentence.
Also at Washington Post, NPR, RT, and Reuters.
Related: Politician Killed in Moscow Ahead of Weekend Opposition Rally - "Another organiser of the upcoming rally, Alexei Navalny, was jailed on 19 February for 15 days after handing out leaflets in public promoting the rally."
Killers of Boris Nemtsov Found, Arrested
Former Russian Anti-Doping Boss Dies Suddenly
The Guardian (and pretty much every other news outlet on the web) is reporting that Boris Nemtsov, former deputy Russian Prime Minister and critic of President Vladimir Putin has been killed in a drive-by shooting near the Kremlin, sustaining four gunshot wounds to the chest and dying at the scene. Nemtsov was due to lead a major opposition rally on Sunday. A spokesman for Putin has stated that the President will take personal control of the investigation into the killing, claiming it was "a pure provocation." A police spokesman has stated that a manhunt is under way.
Nemtsov was first deputy Prime Minister during Boris Yeltsin's presidency between March 1997 and April 1998. He wrote a number of reports linking Putin to corruption, spoke out against government inefficiency, criticized the Kremlin's policy towards Ukraine, and asserted that billions of dollars earmarked for spending on the Winter Olympics in his home town of Sochi had been embezzled. Several hours prior to his death, he promoted Sunday's opposition rally in Moscow on Ekho Moskvy radio. When he asked Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of the station, if he had any concerns regarding his appearance, Venediktov tweeted "It wasn’t me who needed to be scared."
While it's been a decade since a Russian opposition politician has been murdered in the capital, there has been no shortage of tactics used to suppress dissent against Putin's regime. Another organiser of the upcoming rally, Alexei Navalny, was jailed on 19 February for 15 days after handing out leaflets in public promoting the rally. Navalny was previously convicted of defrauding two firms of 30million roubles ($462k US) and given a suspended sentence in December, a move that critics say was an attempt to stifle political dissent.
A few days ago SN saw the news that one of Russian politicians was killed. All kinds of wild theories instantly emerged. Perhaps it will be equally interesting to the SN community that the killers have been found, arrested, and are already confessing. Here is the essential part of the article:
Boris Nemtsov was killed because of his negative speech about Muslims and Islam, per Zaur Dudaev, who was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime. The suspect stated that he learned Boris Nemtsov's opinion about Muslim religion in January of 2015. Being a true believer, he could not tolerate that.
The crime [presumably] was committed by several people. Total of five suspects have been arrested; one more suspect (Beslan Shavanov) refused to surrender, threw one grenade at the police, and blew himself up with another. One suspect, Zaur Dudaev, has already confessed.
All suspects appear to be Chechens. The President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, personally knew two of them. He said that both were brave warriors. He also said that Zaur Dudaev left the service under unclear circumstances, and that is being looked into. Another suspect that he knew personally was the one who killed himself.
The police disclosed that the crime was poorly executed; that allowed to identify the perpetrators within a day. Criminals failed to burn the getaway car; as result, they left DNA and other evidence in it. The car was traced throughout the city by the network of traffic cameras, and that allowed the police to quickly identify the perpetrators. At least that's how it appears to be for the moment. The suspects ran a low key criminal gang in Moscow that specialized in extortion. If their motive was indeed religious, that would make it a copycat crime that is inspired by killings in Paris.
Back in November Russia was suspended from international athletics after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) exposed widespread state-sponsored cheating and corruption. The executive director of Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Nikita Kamayev, resigned as Russia scrambled to have the competition ban lifted in time for the 2016 Olympics. Ten weeks ago Kamayev announced that he wanted to write a book revealing the history of doping in Russian athletics.
"I want to write a book about the true story of sport pharmacology and doping in Russia since 1987 while being a young scientist working in a secret lab in the USSR Institute of Sports Medicine," he told the newspaper in an email. "I have the information and facts that have never been published."
Just as inspectors from the athletics’ world governing body IAAF were due to start a two-day visit to Russia to assess any progress made with regard to anti-doping processes, Kamayev suddenly died of a massive heart attack. In a remarkable coincidence, the former founding chairman of RUSADA, Vyacheslav Sinev, who left the agency in 2010, also unexpectedly died on 3 February.
