A few days ago SN saw the news that one of Russian politicians was killed. All kinds of wild theories instantly emerged. Perhaps it will be equally interesting to the SN community that the killers have been found, arrested, and are already confessing. Here is the essential part of the article:

Boris Nemtsov was killed because of his negative speech about Muslims and Islam, per Zaur Dudaev, who was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime. The suspect stated that he learned Boris Nemtsov's opinion about Muslim religion in January of 2015. Being a true believer, he could not tolerate that.

The crime [presumably] was committed by several people. Total of five suspects have been arrested; one more suspect (Beslan Shavanov) refused to surrender, threw one grenade at the police, and blew himself up with another. One suspect, Zaur Dudaev, has already confessed.

All suspects appear to be Chechens. The President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, personally knew two of them. He said that both were brave warriors. He also said that Zaur Dudaev left the service under unclear circumstances, and that is being looked into. Another suspect that he knew personally was the one who killed himself.

The police disclosed that the crime was poorly executed; that allowed to identify the perpetrators within a day. Criminals failed to burn the getaway car; as result, they left DNA and other evidence in it. The car was traced throughout the city by the network of traffic cameras, and that allowed the police to quickly identify the perpetrators. At least that's how it appears to be for the moment. The suspects ran a low key criminal gang in Moscow that specialized in extortion. If their motive was indeed religious, that would make it a copycat crime that is inspired by killings in Paris.