from the free-speech-for-all dept.
The fine folks over at The Tennessean bring us this interesting bit of news:
Inspired by a Breitbart News editor whose speeches have spurred protests at colleges across the country, state lawmakers on Thursday touted a bill that they said would protect free speech on Tennessee campuses.
While discussing the bill in a news conference, sponsors Rep. Martin Daniel and Sen. Joey Hensley referenced the protests against controversial conservative Milo Yiannopoulos, who is a senior editor at Breitbart. Violence erupted at a protest against a planned Yiannopoulos speech at the University of California, Berkeley, prompting officials there to cancel the speech. The lawmakers indicated that the violence had hampered the expression of conservative ideas at Berkeley. Similar issues have cropped up in Tennessee, they said.
Daniel, R-Knoxville, called his legislation "the Milo bill," and said it was "designed to implement oversight of administrators' handling of free speech issues."
Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said the bill was specifically tailored to defend students with conservative views that he said had been silenced in the past.
"We've heard stories from many students that are honestly on the conservative side that have those issues stifled in the classroom," Hensley said. "We just want to ensure our public universities allow all types of speech."
Glad to see my state getting this correct even though they can't pull their heads out of their asses about broadband competition.
[Ed. Note: The current bill has no summary on the Tennessee General Assembly site, but it is likely similar or identical to the previous year's version from the same sponsors which died in committee.]
Nothing more than republican virtue signaling (Score:1, Troll)
Nothing more than a republican virtue signaling to his base of bigots.
This is at least the second time the bill has been submitted and yet the author is unable to cite a single case of censorship at UT. Last year the republicans withdrew the bill when it was pointed out that ISIS could also recruit on campus. The bill's author wrote a weaselly excuse [local8now.com] that yes ISIS should be allowed to recruit but giving support to ISIS is illegal so they wouldn't actually be allowed to recruit. Its nice to have your cake and eat it too.
And of course there is no mention that Yiannopoulos's whole schtick is to wink-wink advocate for violence and harassment. [jsonline.com] When he says that he didn't literally call for anyone to be harmed, the only people fooled are the kind of motivated simpletons who think that if you don't say the n-word out loud that's proof you aren't racist. His well-documented history of harassment should be enough to deny him the use of university resources to potentially do it again [lgbtqnation.com] because regardless of what he has to say, harrassment is illegal but this virtue-signaling bigot doesn't care about that...
Meanwhile Tennessee republicans came down crazy hard on the university's diversity office for having the temerity to merely suggest that people use gender neutral pronouns. [insidehighered.com] They so utterly lost their shit over it that they actually killed the entire diversity office. [tennessean.com] Big proponents of freedom expression there.
And then there was the state-wide collective freak-out over public schools teaching about islam in social-studies class. The republicans were only too happy to indulge in yet more censorship and actually passed a bill to eliminate nearly the entire curriculum from public schools. [qz.com] Of course there was no such restriction on teaching about christianity in class. In fact there are entire programs devoted to studying "bible history" in TN public schools. [bibleintheschools.pr.co]
So, no buzzard, your state is not doing the right thing. Its a bunch of hypocrites pretending to stand up for freedom of expression when all they care about is freedom of repression.
Same as it has always been.
Reply to This
Something is wrong (Score:1, Informative)
Something is wrong with your party if you rely on hate-mongers to score political points.
Reply to This