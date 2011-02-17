Stories
NBC Says Russia May Consider Handing Edward Snowden to the U.S.

posted by charon on Sunday February 12, @05:02AM
from the what-does-Trump-have-to-do-in-return? dept.
takyon writes:

Is Edward Snowden's return from Russia on more than just a U.S. intelligence community wishlist? NBC's anonymous sources say so:

An NBC News report citing U.S. intelligence sources says Russia may consider handing over Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency contractor turned whistle-blower, to the United States as a favor to President Trump. NBC News, the only major news outlet to report the development at this point, wrote that "highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations" suggest Russia is mulling over sending Snowden back to the U.S. as a favor to Trump. NBC News reported it is one of several tactics Russia could use to cozy up to the president.

Snowden called the report "irrefutable evidence" that he wasn't colluding with Russians, despite allegations from U.S. House members.

Also at The Guardian.

