posted by charon on Sunday February 12, @08:28AM
from the can't-get-caught-if-you're-not-cheating dept.
A French businessman is suing Uber for 45 million euros, for destroying his marriage.
It seems that he installed the Uber app on his wife's phone, used it once, and then logged out. Later, when using the app on his own phone to arrange tête-à-têtes with his mistress, his wife received Uber notifications, and figured out what was going on. Uber attributes this to a bug in their software specifically related to an older version of iOS.
What do soylentils think generally about the liability of tech companies for bugs in their software? Some say liability is needed to force some responsibility; others say it would be the death of the software industry as we know it.
