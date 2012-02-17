17/02/12/0319247 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday February 12, @01:07PM
Radio New Zealand and the New York Times report that two pods of pilot whales, totalling 640 individuals, grounded themselves on a New Zealand beach on Thursday and Saturday. Volunteers tagged and re-floated some members of the first group; none of those were found in the second group. Pilot whales are a type of dolphin. The reason for the groundings is unknown, but mass strandings at the same site, Farewell Spit, have been observed before.
