640 Pilot Whales Run Aground on New Zealand Beach

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday February 12, @01:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the bing-maps-users? dept.
News

butthurt writes:

Radio New Zealand and the New York Times report that two pods of pilot whales, totalling 640 individuals, grounded themselves on a New Zealand beach on Thursday and Saturday. Volunteers tagged and re-floated some members of the first group; none of those were found in the second group. Pilot whales are a type of dolphin. The reason for the groundings is unknown, but mass strandings at the same site, Farewell Spit, have been observed before.

